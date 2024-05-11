Ingram and Carlson’s Glamorgan record stand punishes Sussex

Vitality County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, (day two)

Sussex 278: Hudson-Prentice 48; Hamza 4-70, Harris 4-93

Glamorgan: 411-9 (102 overs): Ingram 170, Carlson 148; Seales 5-101

Glamorgan (7 pts) lead Sussex (4 pts) by 133 runs with one first-innings wicket standing

Colin Ingram and Kiran Carlson hit magnificent centuries as Glamorgan powered to 411-9 and a substantial first-innings lead of 133 over Division Two leaders Sussex.

The pair’s fifth wicket stand of 315 was a Glamorgan record, beating 307 posted by Carlson and Chris Cooke in 2021.

A fine early spell for West Indies paceman Jayden Seales reduced Glamorgan to 41-4.

But Ingram (170) and Carlson (148) dominated most of the day before a late flurry of wickets.

It was largely a tale of unexpected struggle for Sussex, whose bowling attack came into the match with far more impressive statistics for the season but were heavily reliant on the hostility of Seales, who took five for 101.

Meanwhile the star performance from Ingram, the veteran South African left-hander, to follow that of Pakistani paceman Mir Hamza, will pose Glamorgan selection questions with the impending arrival of Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne to leave Glamorgan with three overseas players fighting for two places.

Seales started the day with a ferocious blast, removing Billy Root bowled by a big inswinger, night-watchman Mason Crane lobbing a short-pitched ball to keeper John Simpson and captain Sam Northeast edging another demanding delivery behind.

But from 41-4, veteran South African left-hander Ingram led the counter-attack as the other visiting bowlers turned in some tight spells without quite the same menace, not helped by the absence of off-spinner Jack Carson with back trouble.

Ingram belted left-arm spinner James Coles for six to reach 50 off 65 balls while Carlson started in relatively subdued fashion by his own aggressive standards, but two run-out opportunities on nine and 62 provided the most risk.

Seales’ second spell was delayed until 30 minutes after lunch by which time the partnership was in full flow, and Glamorgan added a further 135 runs in the sun-soaked afternoon session with barely a sniff of a chance.

Carlson sped up as his hundred came up off 142 balls compared to Ingram’s 147 deliveries for his third hundred of the season, with Sussex imposing periods of relative calm only for a flurry of boundaries to follow from the new ball.

Seales eventually induced Carlson to drive to sub Oli Carter at cover, having struck 21 fours and faced 217 deliveries.

Danny Lamb got rid of Chris Cooke for one, caught down leg-side, before dismissing Ingram lbw with 23 fours and three sixes to his name as the game changed dramatically once again.

James Harris (26) hit out with positive intent to earn Glamorgan a fourth batting point before Seales completed his five-wicket haul, as the teams wait to see whether the forecast deterioration of the weather affects the second half of the match.

Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram told BBC Sport Wales:

“They came at us with the new ball and put us under pressure, but I really enjoyed the partnership with Kiran as we tried to counter while the ball was still hard, we got a few away and things started to flow.

“I’ve really enjoyed (the season), I was going to do the first bit and then Marnus pitches up, so I knew it was a limited opportunity, but the move to number five has been really good for me as well, having to play more responsibly.

“We want a team looking to win games, so if I’m needed for that then great, but if there’s another combination (of overseas players) the team are looking at then that’s fine as well. (Selection) is part of the game, I want us to do well and that’s my main concern.”

Sussex bowler Jayden Seales told BBC Sussex Sport:

“My rhythm felt really good this morning but in the middle it went, I was frustrated with myself, but I’m still pleased to get five and put the team in a good position.

“Colin Ingram is a great batsman all round the world so it’s not easy coming up against someone like him, it was a great challenge for me as he and Carlson played very well.

“I’m hoping the West Indies selectors will see this and I’ll get into the squad (to face England) and make the starting eleven for the first Test.”