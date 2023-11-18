Ingleside's Jaydon Smith ties national record for most TD receptions in single-season

It was a night to remember for Ingleside receiver Jaydon Smith in the Mustangs' Class 4A Division II area round win against Bandera on Friday.

Ingleside assistant coach David McHugh stated Smith's 39 touchdown receptions was a national record for most touchdown receptions in a single-season after catching four touchdowns and finishing with 130 receiving yards in Friday's playoff victory.

According to MaxPreps' national high school football record book, Smith is now one of three receivers to record 39 touchdown receptions in one season.

Smith, a North Texas commit, is the first receiver to accomplish the feat since Navasota's Tren'Davian Dickson recorded 39 touchdowns in 2014.

The Mustangs will play Wimberley in the Class 4A Division II regional round at 2 p.m. Friday at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Ingleside's Jaydon Smith ties record for most touchdown receptions