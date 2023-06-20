Ingleside's Jaydon Smith announces commitment to play football at North Texas

Ingleside senior athlete Jaydon Smith, whose recruiting profile surged late during the spring semester, announced his commitment to play football at North Texas on Monday afternoon on his Twitter account.

Smith, who was one of the Corpus Christi area's best multi-sport athletes, shined as a returner, cornerback and receiver as a junior for the Mustangs which went 8-3 in 2022.

The Mustang held offers from nine schools in early May including Washington, Boston College, Air Force, Nebraska and the Mean Green.

Prior to the Region IV-4A track & field meet, where Smith qualified in four events, the Ingleside star said he planned to have a decision before the 2023 season.

Smith was named third-team All-State by the Texas Sports Writers Association at receiver in Class 4A and was a first-team All-South Texas honoree in football and also honorable mention in basketball.

As a junior Smith caught 50 passes for 1,056 yards and 21 touchdowns and added 21 tackles and two interceptions on defense.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Ingleside's Smith announces commitment to play football at North Texas