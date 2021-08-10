Infrastructure equals jobs, growth, competitive edge and better lives for millions

The historic bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate just passed is called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. But its real name should be the Infrastructure Investment is Jobs Act.

This initiative is expected to create nearly 3 million jobs over the next 10 years. If Congress goes on to pass the rest of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better program in the $3.5 trillion budget the Senate is debating, Moody's estimates that number will skyrocket to close to 2 million jobs a year.

These landmark pieces of legislation represent one of the biggest investment initiatives in our history. They are not about just roads and bridges and water systems and power grids and broadband. They are more than the essential investments in our human infrastructure contained in the Build Back Better package, such as child care, education and training programs, better health care protection and research and development. They are about better lives for Americans from coast to coast.

Jobs are not the only benefits

President Biden and his administration can measure their early successes in concrete terms, from 352 million doses of COVID vaccines administered (compared with16.5 million before Biden took office) to the U.S. economy's sizzling 6.5% annualized GDP growth rate in the last quarter (the economy shrank at a 3.5% rate last year).

But few yardsticks are as meaningful as the number of jobs created: More than 4.1 million since Biden was inaugurated Jan. 20, thanks largely to the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan he signed in March.

According to NDN, a Democratic think tank, Biden’s job creation rate of 681,000 per month is a jaw-dropping 68 times that of the 9,700 jobs created on average during the 16 years of Republican presidents George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Donald Trump. Biden is even trending ahead of the Clinton and Obama years, when new jobs per month averaged 176,000.

Job creation is a key benefit of these packages, but it is far from the only one. According to Moody's, the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the other elements of the Build Back Better program will help drive U.S. gross domestic product growth to an average of 3.8% a year over Biden's first term.

Furthermore, these initiatives include financing mechanisms to avoid increasing the federal deficit. Utah's Mitt Romney, one of the GOP senators who worked on the infrastructure package, said about half of it will be paid for by new revenue and “the other half is paid for with savings" and unused unemployment and COVID-19 funds. Another Republican negotiator, Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, said the package's "investment in long-term capital assets will improve economic efficiency and productivity" as well as boost growth and generate more tax revenue.

Schwartz and Rothkopf: This isn't your ex-president's 'Infrastructure Week.' Biden plan is big, serious and paid for.

Beyond all of that, consider the consequences of continued neglect. As Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen put it, "My largest concern is not: What are the risks if we make these big investments? It is: What is the cost if we don't?"

The American Society of Civil Engineers, which for years has been lamenting that dangerous neglect, estimates that failure to act decisively now on core infrastructure could result “in the loss of $10 trillion in GDP and a decline of more than $23 trillion in business productivity cumulatively over the next two decades.”

The costly risks of inaction

Of course, if you are a child drinking from water contaminated by lead pipes, the failure to invest in upgraded water system will have a much higher cost. The same is true if you are put at risk by failing roads or dams or bridges, an antiquated air traffic system or power grids that are not up to modern demands. It's also true if you live in an urban or rural area without the broadband you need for your job or your education.

All of these investments are critical to competing in the 21st century. For decades, we have fallen behind while other nations have been laying groundwork for their future growth. As a proportion of GDP, our infrastructure outlays are roughly half those of Europe or Japan. They are roughly a quarter of what China is committing to building out and modernizing its infrastructure.

Not a joke or a bore: After Florida condo collapse, can we take infrastructure seriously?

Americans get it. That is why they supported President Biden’s American Rescue Plan on a bipartisan basis. And it is why, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, 80% of voters, including 79% of Republicans, support updating roads and bridges. Seventy-five percent of voters and 69% of Republicans support investing in water, sewage and environmental cleanup. Similar proportions, including a majority of Republicans in every case, support improvements in public transit, broadband investment, coastal resilience measures and new rail projects.

From America’s earliest days, major investments in our infrastructure and our people have ushered in the growth spurts that have made us great. We did it with the Erie Canal and the transcontinental railroad, with the New Deal and the Interstate Highway System. Now, we are poised to do it again.

David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) is host of "Deep State Radio," CEO of the Rothkopf Group media and podcasting company, and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors. His latest book is "Traitor: A History of American Betrayal from Benedict Arnold to Donald Trump." Bernard L. Schwartz is the CEO of BLS Investments, former CEO of Loral Corp. and publisher of the quarterly Democracy journal.

