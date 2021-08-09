Infrastructure Bill Stalls As Discussion Focuses on Crypto Regulation

BeInCrypto –

The United States Congress has been having trouble deciding on the infrastructure bill over debates on cryptocurrency regulation.

The U.S. Congress’ decision on the highly anticipated infrastructure bill is undergoing some delays because of the wording in its crypto legislation. When the bill was first announced, it noted that some of the costs would be offset through stronger enforcement of the crypto industry.

The back and forth first started when Senator Pat Toomey said that he would propose an amendment to the legislation because it didn’t “work.” Toomey believes that the definition of what a broker is should change — and not include wallet providers, miners, and stakers, for example.

This story was seen first on BeInCrypto Join our Telegram Group and get trading signals, a free trading course and more stories like this on BeInCrypto