INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

SOITEC
·1 min read

Bernin, August 10, 2021

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER
OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES
FORMING THE SHARE CAPITAL

(Article L. 233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the French financial markets authority (A.M.F))

Name and address of the Company: SOITEC
Parc Technologique des Fontaines
Chemin des Franques
38190 BERNIN

Statement date

Total number of shares forming the share capital

Total number of voting rights

07/31/2021

33,689,544 (1)

Number of theoretical (gross) voting rights (2): 44,058,934

Number of exercisable (net) voting rights (3): 42,905,995

(1) Including (i) 33,505,242 ordinary shares of €2.00 par value each, listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0013227113 and the mnemonic “SOI” and (iii) 184,302 preferred shares 2 of €2.00 par value each, not listed.

(2) The total number of theoretical voting rights (or “gross” voting rights) is used as the basis for calculating the crossing of shareholding thresholds. In accordance with article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, this number is calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares) and after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights.

(3) The total number of exercisable voting rights (or “net” voting rights) is calculated after taking into account the number of shares entitled to double voting rights, and after deduction of the shares without voting rights (for example, treasury shares).

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • Don’t Get Suckered Into Paying For These 20 Useless Things at Car Dealerships

    Whether you buy a car new or used, the dealer might try to load you down with add-ons and accessories of every sort — and they're likely to tell you that it will only add a few dollars to the...

  • 3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August

    For more than 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has served as a barometer of Wall Street's health. Although far from perfect, the Dow Jones is comprised of 30 time-tested, multinational companies that have a long track record of making their shareholders richer. As we move into the warm summer days of August, three Dow Jones stocks stand out as particularly attractive.

  • How to Start Investing — Democratize Finance for All

    Sponsored Content - Image provided by Robinhood Building wealth and creating solid financial security are longed by many who have experienced firsthand going from the Great Recession to a global pandemic in recent years. For some, the best way to accomplish this is through a savings account that can offer a marginal interest rate because the concept of putting money to work through investing can seem too complicated. In reality, investing allows for the pursuit of a more significant return over

  • HVAC Stocks Can Keep Beating the Market. Here’s Why.

    The heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning business is rapidly becoming one of the most consistent end markets in the industrial universe. It’s also becoming an important ESG play, and it benefits from post-Covid back-to-work trends.

  • A crypto exchange just agreed to pay $10 million to settle an SEC probe claiming it failed to register

    Commissioner Hester Peirce, who has often publicly criticized SEC rulings, argued that the agency had held Poloniex to an unworkable standard.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Prices Crash on Long Liquidation

    Yields continue to rise

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Is Granted Preliminary Injunction Allowing it to Sail from Florida with 100% Vaccination of Guests and Crew

    Company Goes to Great Lengths to Prioritize Health and Safety of its Guests, Crew and the Communities VisitedMIAMI, Aug. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (the “Company”) (NYSE: NCLH), a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands, is pleased to report that today Judge Williams ruled in its favor granting a preliminary injunction which paves the way for the Company’s three brands to re

  • Pandemic spurs flight of top earners from debt-laden South Africa

    Cape Town restaurateur Adrian Hochman watched over the years as friends packed up and emigrated, but rationalised that power cuts, the threat of crime and an uncertain future were simply part of doing business in South Africa. That was before a global pandemic took its toll on Africa's most industrialised economy. Next year he leaves for Canada.

  • Nikole Hannah-Jones slams Jay-Z and Will Smith's rent-to-own housing startup as 'predatory'

    "All this program does is charge struggling people additional fees for being poor, which is what every other predatory lender does," Nikole Hannah-Jones tweeted.

  • UPDATE 3-Tyson Foods raises prices, scrambles to keep up with inflation

    Tyson Foods Inc cannot increase prices for chicken and prepared foods fast enough to keep pace with rising costs for raw materials like grain, Chief Executive Donnie King said on Monday, after the company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings. Tyson has increased prices for restaurant customers to offset inflation and plans to raise retail prices on Sept. 5, King said on a conference call with analysts. "Costs are hitting us faster than we can get pricing at this point," King said.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy Following Q2 Earnings Report?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • DraftKings In Rally Mode After Gartley Buy Signal

    The correction may have come to an end, setting the stage for a rally that could easily exceed the first quarter peak.

  • Lots of Selling and no Buying from Coinbase Global's, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Insiders since the IPO

    Insiders take companies public in order to raise capital, reduce risk, and with that, improve the chances in the competitive landscape. However, some companies are taken public, at least in part, to allow venture capitalists, insiders and private investors to cash out. That is why we are going to take a look at what insiders have been doing since the IPO of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN).

  • Bill Gates transferred another $2 billion worth of stock to Melinda, taking total transfers since their divorce announcement to about $6 billion

    Bill Gates transferred stock in manufacturer Deere & Co. and Canadian National Railway to French Gates through investment vehicle Cascade Investment.

  • Why Raytheon Is Set to Soar in the Aerospace Sector

    Back on the company's investor meeting presentation in May, Raytheon Technologies' (NYSE: RTX) management gave some attractive targets for investors. As such, the stock looks like one of the best ways to play a recovery in commercial aviation. The defense-focused businesses (Raytheon Missile Defense and Raytheon Intelligence & Space) are in stable end markets that will provide low to mid-single-digit growth and reliable earnings and free cash flow (FCF).

  • Have Student Loans? It’s Possible To Have Them Forgiven

    Currently, 45 million people are carrying student loan debt, adding up to about $1.7 trillion total. Many borrowers might feel like they're drowning; some can't imagine a future where all their debt...

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?