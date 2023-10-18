Who is the informant in Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher?

Netflix

Contains spoilers

Our latest spooky obsession is Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, which tells the haunting tale of Roderick Usher, and his six children who have all mysteriously died by the series premiere.

Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, the eight-part drama series explores what happens to each of the Usher children and their often gruesome endings, alongside the pharmaceutical court case Roderick (Bruce Greenwood) and his sister Madeline (Mary McDonnell) are facing.

Roderick is the CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, which is known for selling a highly popular and supposedly non-addictive painkiller called Ligodone. However, a lawsuit has been brought against them for their unethical practices and larger contribution to the U.S.' opioid crisis.

In the first episode, the U.S. attorney Auguste Dupin (Carl Lumbly) who is leading the case reveals he has an informant who is prepared to expose the inner workings of the Usher family.

Netflix

So if you don't want to wait until the end of the series to find out the identity of this informant then this is everything you need to know.

Who is the informant in The Fall of the House of Usher?

In episode one at the beginning of the trial, U.S. attorney Auguste Dupin informs the court room he has an informant from within the family who is willing to expose the truth of the situation.

He says: "The reason why this trial is going to have a different outcome, you're going to hear from one of them. An informant from within the inner circle. Someone so close to this family's crimes their testimony and evidence will be unimpeachable."

Auguste does not reveal the informant's identity during the trial, saying they were fearing for their life.

This sets off a ricochet effects which sees members of the family suspect each other of being the informant.

Netflix

So who was it? Well all is revealed in episode five. During the episode titled 'The Tell Tale Heart' Roderick presses Auguste to reveal the identity of the informant, while the two are talking in the Usher house.

Auguste reveals there was never actually an informant, and that he instead made one up in the hopes of creating cracks within the Usher family.

"There was never an informant," he said. "I pointed at the kids, figured it would stir you all up. Pressure the fault lines. Maybe even pitch you all against each other. Hell you might eat each other alive but hey, it could finally crack the fortress. Let you all knock it down from inside."

Auguste went onto apologise to Roderick, saying he never would have done it if thought it would have ended up with the children actually all dying.

However, as Roderick points out following one of his hallucinations Auguste was not responsible for the children's deaths, we eventually find out who really is during the final episode.

The Fall of the House of Usher is available on Netflix now





You Might Also Like