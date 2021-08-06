Inflation curiosity peaked in May, according to Google searches

Data: Google; Chart: Axios Visuals

Google searches for "inflation" and "hyperinflation" are running at less than a fifth of their early-May highs.

Why it matters: Worry about inflation can be a good thing, economically, if it brings forward spending that would otherwise have been delayed. But it can also become self-fulfilling, at least in theory.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The big picture: It's been so long that inflation was a real problem that you can forgive Americans for wanting to look it up.

The bottom line: Searches on "inflation" are driven more by media handwringing than they are by actual retail prices.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free