Inflation eases to 6.8pc in year to July – latest updates

Inflation fall from 7.9pc to 6.8pc eases pressure on Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Inflation slowed in July as energy bills dropped, easing pressure on consumers as pay finally starts to rise faster than prices.

Prices, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), rose by 6.8pc in the year to July, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This was down from 7.9pc in June and represents the lowest rate since February 2022, at the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Economists had expected a fall in the headline rate to 6.7pc. The figure was in line with the Bank of England’s prediction of 6.8pc, although inflation remains well above its 2pc target.

The retail prices index (RPI), which is no longer an official statistic but is used to calculate increases in a range of consumer bills, increased by 9pc in the year to July.

Rail fares usually rise in January in line with July’s RPI.

However, the Department for Transport has already said regulated fares will not increase as much as the July figure in 2023.

What happened overnight



Wall Street stocks closed lower Tuesday, weighed down by by fresh concerns over the US banking sector, stronger than expected economic data and concerns over the health of the Chinese economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1pc lower at 34,946.39, while the broad-based S&P 500 sank 1.2pc to 4,437.86. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index ended down 1.1pc at 13,631.05.

The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 4.21pc

Asian stock markets dropped on Wednesday following declines across the board in the US as inflation and growth concerns sapped risk sentiment.

Hong Kong stocks opened lower, with the Hang Seng Index falling 1.07pc, or 199.33 points, to 18,381.78. Meanwhile, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.41pc, or 13.16 points, to 3,163.02 and the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange dropped 0.20pc, or 3.93 points, to 1,982.51.

Tokyo shares drifted lower in early trade. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.95pc, or 306.16 points, to 31,932.73 shortly after the opening bell, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.98pc, or 22.47 points, to 2,268.73.

The dollar stood at 145.55 yen, nearly flat from 145.57 yen in New York.