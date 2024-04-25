Jimmy Butler — despite being out with injury — trolls Celtics after Heat stun Boston

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler’s right knee? Still mending from the MCL sprain sustained in the Miami Heat’s play-in opener.

Jimmy Butler’s fingers? Still fully at play on his phone’s keyboard.

So, yes, even as the Heat’s leading man remains sidelined from this best-of-seven opening-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics that resumes with Saturday’s Game 3 at Kaseya Center, he nonetheless has made an imprint by both inspiring and inflaming.

First that latter, if only for the fun of it.

No sooner did the Heat even the series with Tuesday night’s 111-101 victory at TD Garden, then Butler took to his social media with a blast from the past, dredging up a quote from last season’s Eastern Conference finals from Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, when Brown warned, “Don’t let us get one.”

That was in reference to the Celtics falling behind 3-0 in that series. The Celtics did, indeed, get the next one, and the next one, and the next one, to tie the best-of-seven series 3-3, before Butler and the Heat took Game 7 in Boston to head to the NBA Finals.

So in the immediate wake of Wednesday night’s victory, having skipped the trip to concentrate on his knee rehab, Butler (or his social-media team) superimposed Butler’s face on an Instagram post of Brown and Brown’s quote.

To that, Butler added a comment of, “feeling cute, might delete later. sikeeeee I ain’t deleting.”

Prior to the series, Butler offered a more serious message from his phone, as teammate Tyler Herro revealed in his televised TNT interview after recording 24 points and 14 assists in Wednesday night’s victory.

“Just before the series,” Herro related, “JB texted me to take the team and lead these guys, just make every right play.”

Butler is expected to be back on the Heat bench Saturday at Kaseya Center, as he was when sidelined from last Friday’s play-in victory over the Chicago Bulls, but is expected to remain sidelined for additional weeks as he undergoes further knee treatment.

Battle of wills

Even without Butler’s trolling or inspiration, it was clear from the outset that the team’s fourth playoff meeting in the past five seasons would be a battle of wills.

In that regard, the Heat, at 1-1, have the Celtics’ complete attention, certainly more than that of a typical No. 8 seed against the No. 1 seed.

“I mean, we knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Celtics forward Jayson Tatum said. “There’s a lot of history between these two franchises, especially recently. Regardless of seeding or who’s in and who’s out.

“It’s the playoffs. And especially with that team, it’s never going to go how people expect it to go. That’s the beauty of being in the playoffs and playing at the highest level, it’s part of it.”

What appeared was going to be easy, particularly after the Celtics’ 114-94 victory Sunday in Game 4, now no longer has such a feel, wth the Heat’s Game 2 effort including limiting Celtics big man Kristaps Porzingis to 1-of-9 shooting.

“I think we’ve got to be more creative,” Tatum said. “The playoffs are about making adjustments game to game, and they did that. They’re not just going to let us catch the ball, they’re not just going to let us throw it to KP easy.

“They’re supposed to try to mess things a little up, and make it a little bit tougher. So it’s our job to react in real time, as well as make our adjustments going from game to game.”

Respect offered

Tatum was not the only Celtic noting the potential challenge ahead.

“I think they’re well-coached,” Brown said. “I think that’s a credit to the coaching staff and organization. They put together a good game plan for them, and they feel confident and they come out and execute. I think that’s what they do.

“(Wednesday) was an example of that. I just thought they made a lot of shots that we normally feel comfortable with. But it’s the playoffs. It is what it is. We got to adjust and we got to play ball, so you got to respond.”