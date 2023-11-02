Infielder Max Muncy reportedly finalizing two-year, $24 million extension with Los Angeles Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy are reportedly finalizing an extension. Muncy was set to play in 2024 on a club option. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly finalizing a two-year, $24 million extension, according to FanSided's Robert Murray. The Dodgers infielder was set to play the 2024 season on a $14 million club option.

Now Muncy will be in Los Angeles until at least 2025, and per Murray, the Dodgers have $10 million club option for 2026.

Breakdown of Muncy’s deal, per source: $5 million signing bonus, $7 million in 2024, $12 million in 2025. The deal also includes plate appearance performance bonuses. https://t.co/izLT9VgsGr — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 2, 2023

Muncy, who has spent five seasons with Los Angeles, finished 10th in MLB in RBI (105) and tied for 12th in home runs (36) in 2023. The Dodgers had the second-best record in the National League at 100-62.

Los Angeles was once again bounced from the playoffs early and struggled offensively in a National League Division Series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Muncy recorded only two hits against the eventual NL champions.

