Infielder Avery Hodge transfers to LSU Tigers

One of the early surprises of the softball transfer portal season came when Women’s College World Series standout Avery Hodge entered the portal. On Thursday evening, she announced her new home, transferring to join the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge.

For much of the 2024 season, Hodge platooned second base with Alynah Torres, hitting .284 with six extra base hits and nine RBIs. During the Sooners national title run, Hodge was an important piece of the defensive puzzle, taking over at second and starting the final five games of the postseason.

During that stretch, she hit .400 and added a walk. She was really good in the field. Now she goes to an LSU team that was really good in 2024. The Tigers took game one of their super regional against NiJaree Canady and Stanford before Canady bounced back with a pair of shutout wins to eliminate LSU.

The Oklahoma Sooners will bring in four middle infielders through their 2024 recruiting class. Sierra Barker, Gabby Garcia, Kade McKay, and Tia Milloy will join the Sooners this fall and have an opportunity to earn a role with the departure of Hodge and senior shortstop Tiare Jennings.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire