Infamous Raptors draft bust Bruno Caboclo catches on with the Grizzlies

Following the Marc Gasol trade, the Memphis Grizzlies have no shortage of former Raptors, but they’re making one more part of their future.

According to Michaeal Wallace of Grizzlies.com, the team has promoted former Raptors first-rounder Bruno Caboclo from a 10-day contract to a multi-year deal.

The @memgrizz are signing forward Bruno Caboclo to a multiyear deal that includes the rest of this season and next season, I'm told. Deal comes after Bruno concluded his second 10-day contract in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs. Bruno averaged 6.3ppg, 3.1rpg & 1.2bpg in 9 MEM games. pic.twitter.com/vCIb2ygcJF — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) February 13, 2019





Grizzlies coaching staff and front office have been intrigued by Caboclo's size, length, defensive instincts and offensive potential. They consider him an asset and want to continue his development the rest of this season. Caboclo had a game-high 3 blocks off bench vs Spurs. — Michael Wallace (@MyMikeCheck) February 13, 2019





The Raptors baffled the NBA when they selected Caboclo with the 20th overall pick in 2014. Although he had freakishly long arms and a generous “Brazilian Kevin Durant” comp in hand, he was incredibly raw. He never really developed the way they planned and only played in 25 games with the club over a three-and-a-half season span with a single start averaging 1.1 points per game in 4.5 minutes.

Despite his lack of production, he was widely beloved by the fanbase, at least while there was still optimism about his development. When he checked into games he would often get an enormous reaction from the crowd.

Bruno Caboclo has looked a lot more competent in Memphis. (Joe Murphy/NBAE via Getty Images)

Although Raptors fans may scoff at the move, there is some upside for the Grizzlies. He’s still just 23 and his wingspan hasn’t shrunk any. He’s actually relatively accomplished at the G-League level, and has played far better for them this year than he ever did with Toronto. In 10 games with the Grizzlies he’s averaged 6.1 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 21.1 minutes of action.

It probably wouldn’t be wise to bet on Caboclo ever being a huge factor at the NBA level, but for a rebuilding squad like Memphis there isn’t much harm in giving him a shot.

