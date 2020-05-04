Infamous "Fail Mary" game between Seahawks, Packers to re-air

It's a game that will forever live on as one of the most confusing and chaotic games in NFL history.

On September 24, 2012, the Green Bay Packers led the Seattle Seahawks 12-7 with eight seconds remaining in the contest. The Seahawks found themselves on the 24-yard line, in dire need of a touchdown to walk away from CenturyLink Field victorious.

What happened next, however, led to one of the league's biggest controversies.

Then rookie quarterback Russell Wilson launched a Hail Mary pass into the endzone. In front of 68,218 fans, Packers safety M.D. Jennings and Seahawks wide receiver Golden Tate both leaped up for the ball and subsequently caught the ball at the same time.

One official signaled touchdown. Another signaled touchback and stoppage of the clock.

It was ruled that since both teams possessed the ball, the tiebreaker ruled in favor of the offense. The officials, who were replacing the league's regular referees in a lockout, declared "the ruling on the field stands."

The Seahawks were rewarded a touchdown and won the game.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the game featured what was ruled to be the first go-ahead touchdown with no time remaining in Monday Night Football history.

The fallout from the call was immediate. Players and analysts called the result a sham. Many insisted the NFL overturn the ruling. Packers and Seahawks fans took jabs at one another.

The fiasco eventually tipped the scales for the league, who agreed to put full-time referees back on the field and end the strike ahead of the following week's games.

The game was anything but a "fail" for Russell Wilson and the Seahawks, but we can't say the same for Packers fans. Many of them are still upset.

Get your popcorn ready because the re-air goes down on Monday night at 5:00 p.m.

