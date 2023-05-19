Inexperience, competition working for and against Packers C Josh Myers

Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers struggled with consistency last season, but offensive line coach Luke Butkus offered a reasonable defense for the former second-round pick during his media availability on Thursday.

“First year, Josh played seven games. So last year was, again, almost like he was a rookie,” said Butkus.

“Josh is doing everything he can. He’s working his butt off. I don’t think anybody works harder than Josh. He just needs to keep working like everybody else. We’re going to get better and we’re going to push each other and get better every single day. Now, (it’s not) that he (isn’t) meeting our expectations, that’s not what we are talking about. He just needs to keep working and get better just like everybody else.”

Still, expectations can be high when you are the 62nd overall pick. After a promising career at Ohio State, Green Bay drafted Myers in 2021 hoping he could weather the storm in replacing a two -time All-Pro in Corey Linsley. Myers eventually won the starting job, but his first season was derailed by two significant injuries.

He was ruled out for a Week 5 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals when a broken finger he had been playing through became infected. The following week, he returned to the lineup only to suffer a knee injury that required two surgeries. Myers missed the next 10 games but fought his way back to play in the regular season finale and the Packers’ lone playoff game.

“It was a year with a lot of ups and downs. A lot of things that were unfortunate,” Myers said. “I learned a lot about myself this season, just how to battle back. I think I can take those experiences and learn from them and be better in the future.”

Naturally, expectations increased for Myers heading into year two, but unfortunately, it was filled with just as many highs and lows as year one.

Myers managed to start all 17 games, but according to Pro Football Focus, he ranked 27th out of the 39 centers who played at least 300 snaps. He finished 33rd in run blocking but held up pretty well in pass protection outside of allowing three sacks.

Now, Myers’ status on the team is unsettled. He no longer has the starting job in hand, as offensive coordinator Adams Stenavich sees center as one of the three spots up for grabs along the offensive line. After impressing with his versatility as a rookie, 2022 fourth-rounder Zach Tom could be a potential replacement for Myers.

“We’ve got a lot of competition on the right side. Right guard, right tackle or even center,” Stenavich said Tuesday. “Zach is going to compete a lot at right guard and right tackle and possibly some at center, see how that goes.”

Myers’ inexperience may give him some benefit of the doubt in the eyes of his position coach, but even Butkus could see last year’s third-round pick Sean Rhyan getting a shot at center. At the end of the day, it will be the best five taking the field when the 2023 season opens at Chicago. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see how it all plays out and if competition will bring out the best in Myers. Either way, Butkus believes he has a future in Green Bay.

“Josh Myers is a hell of a kid, hell of a player and we expect him to be here for a long time.”

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire