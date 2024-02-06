'Inexcusable performance should set alarm bells ringing at Easter Road'

Hibs Fan's Voice

Matty Fairnie, Longbangers podcast

With seven new signings brought into the club during the January window, most Hibs fans arrived at Easter Road on Saturday with a real sense of optimism for what should be the start of a new era at the club, following the news of Bill Foley’s investment.

Whatever optimism there was quickly evaporated as Hibs served up one of the most insipid and inept displays the top flight will witness in years. To say nothing went well for Hibs would be an understatement - this was a performance that was as bad as anything Hibs fans have seen since the dark days of Terry Butcher.

Make no mistake, unless there is a clear improvement quickly, Hibs are in trouble. It feels almost ridiculous to be looking over our shoulders at this stage in the season, but Ross County, currently occupying the play-off spot, are seven points behind Hibs with a game in hand. The two sides face each other in back-to-back games at the start of March before Hibs take on bottom side Livingston, and you wouldn’t put your mortgage on Hibs coming out of those games unscathed if you had seen the game on Saturday.

The performance was inexcusable. A lack of fight, woefully inept tactics, and a complete lack of quality should be setting alarm bells ringing in the boardroom at Easter Road. The stadium was empty by half-time, with Hibs already three goals down and having failed to register any attempt on the St Mirren goal.

It’s rare that you will see a team booed back onto the pitch for the second half, but that was the case on Saturday, and those that hung around to the end of the game booed the team off again.

The game was miles off the bare minimum standard that fans will accept, and unless there’s an immediate improvement, this is only going to end one way for Montgomery. With Celtic up next on Wednesday, and Inverness in the cup on Saturday, this week could be make or break for the beleaguered Hibs manager.