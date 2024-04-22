The inevitability of Scottie Scheffler. He wins by 3 in Monday finish at RBC Heritage

It was inevitable.

Delayed but not derailed.

Not even Sunday’s deluge of rain could dampen Scottie Scheffler’s history-making performance Monday at the RBC Heritage on Hilton Head Island as he sauntered to a three-shot victory over Sahith Theegala, who finished alone in second place.

With the course closed to spectators, only a few hundred locals and the lapping of the Calibogue Sound were there to congratulate the world’s No. 1 golfer and current force of nature in the sport.

Monday morning, nine players returned for the final four holes at Harbour Town Golf Links to complete a five-day odyssey of crowning an RBC Heritage champion with a tartan jacket and a check for $3.6 million.

Scottie Scheffler speaks to the media on No. 16 during the final round of the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing at Harbour Town Golf Links on Sunday, April 21, 2024, in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island.

Milestones

Including the back-to-back wins at the Masters and RBC Heritage, the 27-year-old Dallas resident now has taken the top spot in four of his last five tournaments, and he’s beginning to tick off milestones reached only by the game’s greats:

In winning the RBC Heritage, he joined Bernhard Langer as the only other player to win the Masters and RBC Heritage in back-to-back weeks. Langer did it in 1985. (Jack Nicklaus won both events in 1975, but not back-to-back.)

Scheffler also became the first World No. 1 since Tiger Woods in 2006 to win a major and win a PGA Tour event the following week.

He is the first player to win 10 or more times on tour in the span of three seasons since Dustin Johnson won 10 titles between 2015-16 and 2017-18.

It’s the second time he’s had four wins in a season, joining the likes of Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Vijay Singh and Tiger Woods with multiple four-win seasons since 2000.

Entering the final round, Scheffler was one stroke ahead of world No. 23 Sepp Straka of Austria, and they were paired together for the final round. But Scheffler quickly increased his lead to 3 strokes, and Straka fell off the pace.

It was spitting rain when Scheffler and and Straka teed off at 2 p.m. for the final round. Players were warned that rain was coming, and the forecast came true at 4 p.m.

The players pressed on, with golfers and caddies huddling under umbrellas. Finally, the PGA Tour suspended the golf at 4:28 p.m., and play did not resume until 7 p.m. Players returned at 8 a.m. Monday.

The biggest roar from Sunday’s weather-interrupted final round came on the second hole after Scheffler’s approach shot on the par five skipped through the green and ended up trundling off the back into the primary rough.

His third shot was a masterpiece in short-game prowess as he dropped a chip on the fringe above the hole and let it run downhill along the fall line to the hole for eagle three.