Ineos's Lawless into overall Tour de Yorkshire lead

London (AFP) - Chris Lawless just missed out on winning the third stage of the Tour de Yorkshire on Saturday but the Team Ineos rider had the consolation of moving into the overall lead.

Alexander Kamp took the penultimate stage in a sprint finish at the end of a 132 kilometre ride from Bridlington to Scarborough.

Lawless came off the wheel of team-mate Owain Doull to launch his sprint on the left-hand side as Kamp burst down the right, and it was the Riwal Readynez rider who took victory at the line to deny British outfit Ineos -- formerly Team Sky -- their first win under a new sponsor.

But Lawless will wear the race leader's blue jersey on Sunday, with Kamp on the same time.

Greg Van Avermaet, the reigning champion, finished third on the day to sit in third overall, six seconds behind.

Ineos's Chris Froome, the four-time Tour de France champion, is one of 13 riders 10 seconds off the overall lead.

The Tour de Yorkshire concludes with a 175km stage from Halifax to Leeds that features over 3,000 metres of climbing through the Yorkshire Dales.

Earlier, Marianne Vos added the Women's Tour de Yorkshire to her impressive list of triumphs.

The Dutch rider overcame cool temperatures and a howling head wind to secure a stage win raced over the same 132km Bridlington to Scarborough distance as the men, that gave her the overall title by seven seconds from Spain's Mavi Garcia, whom she beat in a sprint finish.

Vos, 31, is a three-time former world champion and an Olympic gold medallist, while she also has three Giro d'Italia titles to her credit.

But even in her long career it was doubtful if Vos had faced tougher conditions than the rain, hail and sleet that were blown into riders' faces by 40mph headwinds as the field covered a route that included nearly 1850m of climbing through the North Yorkshire Moors.

"We had to endure a lot and I actually don't know how I ended up in the front in the end," said Vos.