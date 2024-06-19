INEOS urged to use £190k p/w ace in player-plus-cash deal for target who’s ‘super keen’ on joining United

Manchester United have been urged to use one experienced centre-half to their advantage in pursuit of Jarrad Branthwaite.

We’re all aware by now that Everton are standing firm in their reluctance to part ways with the 21-year-old. To be fair to them, you can understand why.

Branthwaite played an integral role at the heart of the Toffees’ spirited survival campaign last season, as they defied all expectations to remain in the top flight despite being dealt two separate points deductions for Profit and Sustainability rule breaches.

The Everton board knew that he was ready to cement a starting Premier League role after witnessing him flourish in the Eredivisie; Branthwaite enjoyed a year on loan with PSV Eindhoven in 2022/2023 – where he worked under former Red Ruud van Nistelrooy – and claimed his first senior trophy when lifting the KNVB Cup.

PSV were adamant about making his deal a permanent one upon the culmination of the term, but the Blues board had seen enough to know he’d only benefit Sean Dyche’s squad in 2023/2024 – and that he did.

Now, they’re echoing a similar sentiment in talks with United. The Englishman is vital to their squad and so, if they’re reluctantly made to sanction his exit, it’ll be on their terms. Not anyone else’s.

On the other hand, INEOS are, of course, unwilling to meet their £75-80 million valuation, given that Branthwaite has just 45 league appearances to his name.

Fabrizio Romano has already reported that the player is ‘super keen’ on making the move, so you’d hope that the two sides can hash out an agreement sooner rather than later to ensure the saga doesn’t drag on throughout the summer.

United may opt for player-plus-cash deal

Ex-Evertonian Don Hutchison weighed in on the situation while speaking with ESPN and even tabled a suggestion that United could turn to if they want to get a deal over the line.

“£35 million is a ridiculous offer. They are low-balling Everton massively,” he said of the Red Devils’ opening, rejected bid.

“If they are going to sell Branthwaite, they were rumoured to be wanting about £80 million. That will probably come down to £60 million or £70 million. But they want a lot of money for him.

“I like [Matthijs] de Ligt. But, longevity-wise, Branthwaite is the one I would move for. For United, him [Branthwaite] and Lisandro Martinez [would be Erik ten Hag’s preferred partnership].

“I think they’ll try and move Harry Maguire on – [he’s] on big wages (£190,000 per week). That will be difficult. They might even try and use him in the Branthwaite deal if they tried to bring him in.”