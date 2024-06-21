INEOS register interest in PL rivals’ homegrown talent who could be ‘forced out’ for FFP boost

In what’ll come as a surprise to Manchester United fans this morning, the club have reportedly registered their interest in Conor Gallagher.

Indeed, the Red Devils are believed to be in pursuit of Gallagher as Chelsea look to reluctantly sanction the exit of their homegrown midfielder in hopes of creating more room for manoeuvre around Financial Fair Play restrictions; as he’s a graduate of Cobham academy, any fee recuperated from his sale will be 100% profit made for the Blues.

FootballTransfers has relayed a report from Diario AS, which claims the 24-year-old could be ‘forced out’ of Stamford Bridge because they’re in such dire need of breathing space with the Premier League’s spending guidelines.

As such, United, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are all mulling over moves for Gallagher, as well as abroad interest from Atletico Madrid. It’s thought that Chelsea value him in the region of £42 million, and, should the Reds part with such a fee, you can’t imagine it would go down well with fans.

The United board already eased their rivals’ FFP woes last summer when signing Mason Mount for an extortionate £55m (£50m up front), yet a maiden season plagued by injuries meant that he totalled a mere 20 appearances in all competitions across 2023/2024.

If they’d have waited until now, Mount would be in the final month of his contract and therefore available for nothing in a fortnight. He had shown no desire to extend his stay in West London, hence their efforts to sell him and make a return.

