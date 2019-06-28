Ineos name Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal as co-leaders at Tour de France

Egan Bernal (right) rode in support of team-mate Geraint Thomas at last year's Tour de France - Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal have been named as “joint leaders” of Ineos for the Tour de France which begins a week on Saturday.

Thomas, who last year became the first Welshman to win cycling’s biggest race, had been due to share leadership duties with Chris Froome, as they did last year.

But Froome’s heavy crash during recon at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné put paid to his hopes of winning a record-equalling fifth title. Froome, who suffered multiple fractures including an open fracture of the femur, is out for at least six months.

In his absence, it was unclear whether Thomas would be promoted to outright leader, or whether Ineos would give Colombian rising star Bernal his head.

Bernal, 22, has only ridden one grand tour in his life, last year’s Tour de France when he helped Thomas to victory.

But such is his form – Bernal won the recent Tour of Switzerland – Ineos team principal Dave Brailsford felt that giving him joint leadership was the best course of action.

“After the success of last year, we have decided to come into the race with joint leaders,” Brailsford explained. “Geraint and Egan are both in great form. They trust each other and we believe that this approach will best suit us as a team by giving us the greatest flexibility on the road and the best possible chance of success.”

The rest of the team is as reported by Telegraph Sport two weeks ago with Wout Poels, Michal Kwiatkowski, Jonathan Castroviejo, Dylan van Baarle, Gianni Moscon and road captain Luke Rowe providing the support which Brailsford hopes will carry his team to their seventh victory in eight years and their first under their new owners.

Meanwhile, Mitchelton-Scott sprang a minor surprise on Friday by naming both Yates twins, Simon and Adam, in their Tour line-up.

Simon Yates, who won last year’s Vuelta a España, rode in last month’s Giro d’Italia and it was felt he would probably be rested. But both he and brother Adam, who finished fourth in 2016, could now contend for the overall.