INEOS looking to sell Nice just months after completing minority takeover of Manchester United

According to The Independent, INEOS are looking to sell their majority shareholding OGC Nice just months after they took control of the football operations at Manchester United with a minority acquisition of shares from the Glazer Family.

UEFA are set to grant INEOS a one-year transition which will allow both clubs to compete in the Europa League next season as the British-owned conglomerate looks to sell its stake in the Ligue 1 club. The decision to put Les Aiglons up for sale is down to Jim Ratcliffe, the owner of INEOS, wanting to focus on Manchester United. Ratcliffe is a childhood fan of the Premier League club.

Financial difficulties in the French Football landscape are also a part of the reason INEOS want to sell the Côte d’Azur club. With still no broadcaster lined up to show Ligue 1 in France next season, the value of an eventual TV deal could be set to half from €1bn to €500m.

Nice attracting interest

INEOS are not worried about raising interest in selling Nice. Due to its ‘attractive location’, Jim Ratcliffe and Co. expect to receive interest in the Ligue 1 club, The Independent report. Any potential takeovers of Le Gym are currently at an early stage as INEOS declares they are open to offers.

GFFN | Liam Wraith