Ineos' Hart in spectacular Giro fall

Lac Serrù (Italie) (AFP) - Rising British rider Tao Geoghegan Hart of the Ineos Team (ex-Sky) was involved in a high-speed downhill crash that saw him abandon his Giro d'Italia bid on Friday.

The popular 24-year-old Londoner, starting the day 33rd some 11min 49sec off the leading pace, was part of a breakaway on the downhill section of a mountain when he fell.

"Sadly we can confirm that @taogeoghegan has been forced to abandon the #Giro after a crash. He is OK and our team doctor is with him. A full update will follow," Ineos said on Twitter after their rider left in the team car rather than an ambulance.

Hart won two stages on the Tour of the Alps in April and was sent to the Giro by Ineos after team leader Egan Bernal broke a shoulder in training.