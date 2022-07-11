Aigle to Chatel les Portes du Soleil - Switzerland - July 10, 2022 General view of Uae Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and Ineos Grenadiers' Geraint Thomas in action with riders during stage 9 - How Ineos Grenadiers plan to attack Tadej Pogacar in week two of the Tour de France - REUTERS

With a gentle breeze blowing down the valley, and the mercury remaining mercifully in the 20Cs, the Alpine ski resort of Morzine was a pretty idyllic spot to spend a Tour de France rest day on Monday.

The teams all went off for gentle rest-day spins, tweeting pictures of themselves taking in the majestic panoramic views.

Happily for them, the UCI, the sport’s world governing body, declared that all 165 riders left in the race tested negative for Covid following Sunday’s ninth stage, a statistic that raised more than a few eyebrows given the gloomy predictions in the peloton over the weekend when three riders were withdrawn from the race.

But no one was complaining. It was the calm before the storm.

Hearing all Ineos staff also negative for covid https://t.co/spzLSQr004 — Tom Cary (@tomcary_tel) July 11, 2022

The Tour resumes on Tuesday with the first of three big stages in the Alps, all of them ending in summit finishes: first in Megeve, then atop the Col du Granon Serre Chevalier on Wednesday - the highest point in the race at 2413m - and finally, the white hot crucible that is Alpe d’Huez on Thursday. It promises to be quite a week.

“The next three days will be crucial,” agreed Welshman Geraint Thomas. “We’re going to see how everyone shapes up for real now.”

Thomas, with just under half the race completed, is still sitting pretty in third place overall. The Welshman lies 1min17secs behind the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates), with his Ineos Grenadiers team-mate and co-leader Adam Yates fourth overall, a further eight seconds back.

CHATEL - LES PORTES DU SOLEIL, FRANCE - JULY 10: Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Ineos Grenadiers crosses the finish line of Stage 9 of the 109th Tour de France 2022, a 192,9 km stage from Aigle, Switzerland to Chatel - Les Portes du Soleil, France - GETTY IMAGES

It is an enviable position to be in, having two general-classification contenders in the top five. It might have been even better. Ineos lost the third member of their leadership ‘trident’ on Sunday when Colombian Dani Martinez cracked on the road to Chatel.

But the British team still have Tom Pidcock, the Olympic mountain bike and world cyclocross champion, riding in his first Tour de France, who is right up there, too, in seventh place overall at 1min46secs.

British rider Tom Pidcock of the Ineos Grenadiers team at the start of the first stage of the Tour de France 2022 cycling race, an individual time trial over 13.2km in Copenhagen, Denmark, 01 July 2022. Tour de France 2022 - SHUTTERSTOCK

Crucially, that gives them cards to play as they look to probe Pogacar’s defences. The Slovenian, Thomas conceded again on Monday, looks “a level above” the rest of the field. But that does not mean he is unbeatable.

Pogacar’s UAE team has shown a few cracks, they are a man down already due to Covid, and the coming heatwave forecast for the south of France, with temperatures expected to exceed 40C later this week, is not deemed to be Pogacar’s strong suit.

For Ineos, it is a straightforward numbers game. They must keep Thomas and Yates as high up there on general classification as they can, and then look to attack at the right time. Of course, that is easier said than done. “It’s one thing having the numbers and another having the right situation to actually use them,” Thomas pointed out. “Especially [attacking] someone like Pogacar.”

But it could be fun to watch them, and Jumbo-Visma, for whom Jonas Vingegaard is second overall at 39secs, try.

Thomas was noncommittal on whether the team could use Pidcock as bait; try to launch him up the road to make UAE chase. Pidcock is largely untested in three week races. But he could prove to be Ineos’ secret weapon. “I know if he was on one of their teams we wouldn’t like him up the road,” Thomas said. “They might not see him as the biggest threat but they don't know how far he can go. Even Tom doesn’t know.”

As for his own hopes, Thomas was coy on whether he might sacrifice a podium finish to try to win a second yellow jersey. Having already won the Tour in 2018 and finished runner-up the following year, he has nothing to prove.

“It depends on the risk I guess,” he said. “If it’s some crazy long-range thing [then probably not]. To be honest, I would be proud to be on the podium again, especially after the last couple of years, to prove people wrong. The main thing is having no regrets.”