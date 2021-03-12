Ineos Grenadiers say no evidence Testogel ordered by Freeman was for a rider

·3 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British professional cycling team Ineos Grenadiers said none of its riders had sought to use the testosterone Testogel which a medical tribunal concluded on Friday had been ordered by a disgraced former chief team doctor.

Richard Freeman, who worked for the outfit previously known as Team Sky and British Cycling from 2009 to 2017, was found guilty by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service of ordering Testogel "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve their performance.

The athlete has not been named but Freeman's links to Team Sky during a period of great success in which it won multiple Tour de France titles has cast a cloud over the British outfit.

In a statement Ineos Grenadiers said it respected the findings of the protracted hearing and said Freeman had fallen short of the ethical standards required of him as a doctor.

However the team, founded and still run by former British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford, said that none of its riders were involved.

"The team does not believe that any athlete used or sought to use Testogel or any other performance enhancing substance," it said in a statement.

"No evidence has been provided that this ever happened or that there has been any wrongdoing by any athlete at any point. We will continue to give our full support and cooperation to UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), as we have done throughout this process, as they continue to investigate his conduct."

British Cycling also issued a statement in regards to Friday's medical tribunal verdict.

"The finding that the 2011 delivery of testosterone gel was intended for the illegal enhancement of a rider's performance is extremely disturbing," it said.

"We leave any further action in respect of this to UK Anti-Doping, whose work will have our wholehearted support."

Freeman left British Cycling in 2017. The organisation added that it has since made "substantial changes to the way we provide medical services to riders competing for Great Britain, amid much wider improvements to our governance which we believe now put us at the forefront of our sector."

Freeman was employed as a senior physician for the British Cycling team that dominated the London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics while he was also employed by Team Sky as it won the Tour de France in 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2016.

He was at the centre of another investigation into a jiffy bag ordered on behalf of former Team Sky rider Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine cycle race in France.

Team Sky maintained it was a flu treatment but the contents of the bag were never established during UKAD's investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky which ended 2017.

Freeman said his laptop containing details of the delivery to the Dauphine had been stolen in 2014, leading British Cycling to admit "serious failings" in its record keeping.

Wiggins has denied any wrongdoing and said in 2018 that he had no knowledge of the package until he was asked about it.

In the latest long-running tribunal, Freeman initially said the Testogel had been ordered in error and returned, before later claiming that he was pressured into ordering it for former British Cycling coach Shane Sutton, a claim denied by Sutton and dismissed as an "elaborate falsehood" by the tribunal.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

  • Erectile dysfunction, testosterone deliveries and bullying - inside the medical tribunal that tore British Cycling apart

    The decision handed down by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service on Friday that Dr Richard Freeman ordered testosterone "knowing or believing" it was going to be given to a rider "to improve their athletic performance" is merely the latest dramatic twist to one of the most tortuous sagas in British sporting history. Dave Brailsford should be suspended by Ineos, says MP A two-year, stop-start marathon that frustrated and shocked in equal measure - and which ultimately threw up more questions than it answered. It was a never-ending soap opera; endless delays followed by moments of high farce, with witnesses storming out and jokes about erectile dysfunction. The truth is some of the more lurid details overshadowed the seriousness of what was alleged — claims of doping, of bullying and intimidation, haphazard medical record-keeping and a worrying lack of curiosity from senior management — all of which has huge implications for Team Sky and British Cycling. The hearing painted a grim picture of the organisation a decade ago, one entirely at odds with the attention-to-detail, leave-no-stone-unturned reputation being pushed by Team Sky and British Cycling back then.

  • Doping scandal leaves British cycling’s reputation in tatters as demand for unnamed cyclist grows

    The hunt was on for the unnamed rider accused of doping ahead of the 2012 Olympics as British Cycling’s golden era was left in tatters by a bombshell verdict that their former doctor had ordered testosterone for an athlete. Calls for UK Anti-Doping to unearth the cyclist or cyclists who may have cheated were widespread after a medical tribunal sensationally found former British Cycling and Team Sky doctor Richard Freeman guilty of ordering the performance-boosting drug to the national velodrome in 2011 “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”. The decision handed down by the independent Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service cast a shadow over an entire generation of British riders and led to calls for Sir Dave Brailsford, who denies any wrongdoing, to be suspended by Ineos Grenadiers (formerly Team Sky) pending a full investigation. On a dramatic day, which could have huge ramifications for the sport in this country: UK Anti-Doping launched two separate probes against Freeman and were urged to retest all samples from the years in which he was at British Cycling Shane Sutton, the former British Cycling head coach, said he had been used as a “scapegoat” and added it was “important to find out who the doctor ordered it [the testosterone] for British Cycling described the findings as “extremely disturbing”, admitting it was “a day for sober reflection” for the sport in this country Department of Culture, Media and Sport select committee chair Julian Knight said it “marked a terrible day for the reputation of British cycling” and “left a number of questions to answer" Questions were raised over whether the World Anti-Doping Agency’s 10-year statute of limitations might kick in should the identity of the rider(s) not be established by May Team Ineos insisted they did "not believe that any athlete ever used or sought to use Testogel or any other performance-enhancing substance” The ruling, which triggered arguably the biggest drugs scandal ever to engulf British sport, was the latest twist in a saga which has dragged on for over two years. The fallout could be extensive. Freeman, who was suspended by British Cycling four years ago and now works as a GP in Lancashire, has since been charged by UKAD with two anti-doping rule violations arising from evidence given during the tribunal: Possession of Prohibited Substances and/or Prohibited Methods and Tampering or Attempted Tampering with any part of Doping Control. How can we believe in any of British Cycling or Team Sky’s glorious successes after this bombshell? But pressure was growing to discover who the unnamed rider or riders referred to in the ruling could be, and how far the scandal might have spread. The 44-page report did not name any riders, nor did the General Medical Council, who brought the charges against Freeman, manage to establish the identity of any athletes involved. UK Sport declined to comment beyond noting the panel’s decision. Freeman was found guilty by the tribunal, on the balance of probability, of ordering a batch of Testogel patches to the velodrome in 2011 “knowing or believing it was to be administered to an athlete to improve their athletic performance”.

