Will Ineos Grenadiers ditch Shimano wheels for the Tour de France time trial?

Image 1 of 4

View photos Team Ineos Princeton Carbonworks wheels More

Image 2 of 4

View photos Team Ineos Princeton Carbonworks wheels More

Image 3 of 4

View photos Team Ineos Princeton Carbonworks wheels More

Image 4 of 4

View photos Team Ineos Princeton Carbonworks wheels More

The Ineos Grenadiers have, once again, opted against using wheels from their equipment sponsor Shimano. This time in the stage 8 time trial at the Tirreno-Adriatico.

Chris Froome, Filippo Ganna and Geraint Thomas were seen using wheels from Princeton Carbonworks, an American company whose front wheel features a unique wave-type leading edge profile instead of the traditional smooth circular shape used by the team's sponsors Shimano and the majority of other brands.

Thomas paired a Princeton Carbonworks Wake 6560 front wheel with what looks to be a sponsor-correct PRO Textreme Tubular Disc rear. However stage winner Ganna went one step further, pairing the same front wheel with what looks to be Princeton's Blur 633 rear disc wheel.

Image 1 of 3

View photos Team Ineos Princeton Carbonworks wheels More

Image 2 of 3

View photos Team Ineos Princeton Carbonworks wheels More

Image 3 of 3

View photos Team Ineos Princeton Carbonworks wheels More

This isn't the first time Ganna and his Ineos teammates have used the wheels though.

First spotted by the Cyclingnews tech team, Ganna and Dylan van Baarle opted for the Wake 6560 at the 2019 UCI world time trial championships in Yorkshire, and Ganna subsequently used them once again at the Vuelta a San Juan in January of this year.

Story continues