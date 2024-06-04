Ineos make further staff changes

[BBC]

Former Chelsea communications director Toby Craig is to join Manchester United in a similar role.

Craig was previously director of corporate affairs at Manchester City, where he developed a close working relationship with Omar Berrada, who takes over as United chief executive next month.

Craig left Chelsea last year after a year at the club.

He will replace Ellie Norman, who spent 20 months as chief communications officer at United, having previously worked in Formula One.

It is further confirmation of the mass changes taking place at the club since Sir Jim Ratcliffe was confirmed as co-owner on Christmas Eve.

It remains to be seen whether those changes include manager Erik ten Hag, whose future is the key element of an ongoing internal review.