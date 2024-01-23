Ineos can dominate cycling again, says new chief executive

Ineos have reiterated that grand tours are their focus - Getty Images/Michael Steele

John Allert, the new chief executive of Ineos Grenadiers, says the team are entering an “exciting new period” following a winter of change, adding there is nothing to stop them from getting back on top even if they are now “the hunter rather than the hunted”.

Allert, an Australian who used to work as the chief marketing officer at McLaren F1 before transitioning to cycling, leads a new-look setup at Ineos Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky, with Rod Ellingworth having resigned at the end of last year and Sir Dave Brailsford stepping down as team principal to focus on his wider role as Ineos director of sport.

In particular, Brailsford is focused on Ineos’ latest acquisition Manchester United.

Allert, speaking to media for the first time on Tuesday, said Brailsford remained the “godfather” of the team he set up in 2009, and would continue to be involved from an Ineos perspective. He added that Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s company were committed for the long-term, with “no timeline put on that commitment”.

Allert was dismissive of suggestions by former US Postal manager Johan Bruyneel that Ineos Grenadiers’ budget had been cut by €10 million (£8.56 million) after a review of rider salaries.

“I think there’s a lot said about our budget,” Allert said. “We have what we believe to be a budget that will enable us to win grand tour races, whether or not that’s the largest budget in the sport.

“We’ve certainly had no dilution of our budget, no decrease in our budget. I think our budget is everything we need it to be. There is no question of the Ineos commitment to cycling. There is no time horizon put on that commitment.

“For me, this is a very exciting period because it’s the beginning of the season and as a team, it’s fair to say that we’re the hunter, not the hunted and that puts a slightly different complexion of things,” Allert said. “We’ve clearly transitioned from one leadership to new leadership, and we’ve got an exciting rider group and we’ve made a good start to the season. I feel a lot of optimism within the team, and in the sport.”

Allert said his main focus since being appointed CEO in the autumn, stepping up from managing director, had been to implement a more “streamlined” structure, with “the right people playing in the right positions”.

Below Allert, looking after the performance side, will be performance director Dr Scott Drawer. Most recently head of sport at Millfield School, Drawer has knowledge of the UK Sport and the Team GB system, having led research and innovation across five Olympic cycles.

Allert described Drawer as “a proven disruptor, and an innovator”, adding that he would lead with a strong eye on research and innovation. There will be a R&D group sitting beneath Drawer that includes former Mercedes F1 aerodynamicist and hour record holder Dan Bigham.

In terms of talent, Ineos Grenadiers reportedly tried and failed to sign a number of big hitters last year, including Remco Evenepoel and Primoz Roglic. Allert would not confirm them as missed targets, merely noting that 2023 had descended into something of a “soap opera” and he would not be adding to the gossip. He did say that any transfers going forward would be signed off “as a collective” with Brailsford and Ineos Sport involved in the decision.

Effectively, though, Ineos Grenadiers begin 2024 with the same squad as last year, minus those who left such as Pavel Sivakov, Dani Martínez and Tao Geoghegan Hart.

Allert conceded that beating riders of the class of Jonas Vingegaard or Tadej Pogacar in the short term would not be easy. But he said he was confident that Geraint Thomas, Carlos Rodríguez, Egan Bernal and Tom Pidcock could lead the team effectively in 2024, with a “phenomenal next generation of rider” pushing to come through, riders such as European time trial champion Josh Tarling.

“I think everybody can see that at the moment there are some pretty outstanding GC riders,” Allert said, referencing Pogacar and Vingegaard. “I believe that we have a number of outstanding GC riders too. Both experienced, proven GC riders – we have two Tour winners in the team [Bernal and Thomas]. We also have a phenomenal next generation of riders.

“Our objectives are to get as close to the top of the podium in the Tour and any grand tour or in any race for that matter. Whether or not that’s this year or next year remains to be seen. We know the competition is stiff.

“I think sometimes people mistakenly think that we’ve had a diffusion of focus. But that [grand tours] has always been the DNA of the team. That continued from our previous owners into the Ineos ownership and the ambition is the same.

“With that comes an identity that I think certainly to those inside the team is crystal clear. And that is why we’re a GC team, first and foremost, and want to be on the top step of the podium. That’s it.”

