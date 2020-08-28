Ineos' Bernal still recovering but ready for COVID-era Le Tour
STORY: Egan Bernal is ready to defend his Tour de France title as the sole leader of the Ineos Grenadiers team despite nagging back pain.
The Colombian pulled out of the Criterium du Dauphine earlier this month, citing back problems, but did not stop training.
"I still have a bit of back pain to be honest, but I'm much better than at the Dauhphine. I'm getting better and feeling better," Bernal told a news conference on Friday (August 28).
"I worked very hard on the back to try to recover in the last week."
Last year, Bernal started the Tour as co-leader with then defending champion Geraint Thomas.
Thomas and four-times champion Chris Froome were left out of the Tour squad this year because of a lack of form, with Giro d'Italia champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador being called into the team.
Carapaz is an outstanding climber and proven grand tour rider, but he will be riding in support of the Colombian.
"Egan is the out-and-out leader, he deserves the right to be the leader, he won last year, he's a brilliant rider, and we all know that he's a great talent," team principal Dave Brailsford said.
"We'll start the race very much with Egan as the outright leader of the team and support him support him fully in that."
Whether the Tour de France will celebrate a winner this year though is anyone's guess as the world's greatest cycling race starts in Nice on Saturday amid fears of a 'second wave' of COVID-19.
New coronavirus cases have been rising at an alarming rate in France since the beginning of the month, casting a menacing shadow over the re-scheduled 107th edition of the race.
Coronavirus tests will be conducted in a mobile unit throughout the three-week race, which will go through southern, western and central France, the Pyrenees and the Alps and include eight mountain stages.
Riders will be tested six and three days before the Grand Depart in Nice. Any individuals who test positive along the race will be isolated while contacts between the teams and Tour followers -- media, fans and organisers -- will be strictly restricted.
Teams have been warned by organisers that they would have to drop out of the race should two of their members test positive or show strong symptoms of COVID-19.
Testing riders regularly has been an expensive exercise for the cycling outfits, with Groupama-FDJ doctor Jacky Maillot saying it has cost them 130,000 euros ($154,000) for the season.
Fans on the road could also be a danger if they do not abide by the protocols that have been put in place, although no rider scheduled to take part in the Tour has tested positive since racing resumed last month following a four-month suspension.
Spectators along the road will have to adhere to the two-metre social distancing rule and they will not be allowed anywhere near the team buses at the start of the stages.
The Aug. 12-16 Criterium du Dauphine, which served as a dress rehearsal for the Tour, was completed without a glitch but the scale will be much bigger on the 21-stage Tour de France which concludes in Paris on Sept. 20.
The race starts on Saturday (August 29) with a flat stage around Nice.
(Production: Ardee Napolitano, Tim Hart)