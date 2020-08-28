Ineos' Bernal still recovering but ready for COVID-era Le Tour

RESENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT

NICE, FRANCE (AUGUST 28, 2020)

WINNER OF THE 2019 TOUR DE FRANCE, EGAN BERNAL TRAINING WITH TEAM INEOS GRENADIERS

NICE, FRANCE (AUGUST 28, 2020)

9. (SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) TOUR DE FRANCE CHAMPION, EGAN BERNAL, SAYING:

"With regard to my health I believe I am much better. The truth is that I still have some pain in my back but actually it's a lot better in comparison to the way I was in the Dauphine and I hope that I will fully recover."

TEAM INEOS GRENADIERS TRAINING IN THE MOUNTAINS

NICE, FRANCE (AUGUST 28, 2020)

11. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TOUR DE FRANCE CHAMPION, EGAN BERNAL, SAYING:

"I Still have a little bit of pain in the back to be honest. I mean, I'm much better than I was in the Dauphine. In Dauphine, it was really bad the pain but in these days I'm getting better, I'm feeling better and I hope to during the whole Tour try to still working hard in the back and trying to recover especially in the last week."

TEAM INEOS GRENADIERS TRAINING IN THE MOUNTAINS

NICE, FRANCE (AUGUST 28, 2020)

13. (SOUNDBITE) (English) TEAM INEOS GRENADIERS TEAM PRINCIPAL, DAVE BRAILSFORD, SAYING: (SOUNDBITE BEGINS ON MUTE SHOT OF INEOS RIDERS TRAINING)

"I think Egan is the out and out leader. He deserves the right to be the leader. He won last year. He's a brilliant rider. As we all know he's a great talent. He's mature beyond his years and we'll start the race very much with Egan as the outright leader of the team and support him fully in that."

NICE, FRANCE (AUGUST 28, 2020)

UNION CYCLISTE INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, DAVID LAPPARTIENT, DURING BRIEFING WITH JOURNALISTS

17. (SOUNDBITE) (French) UNION CYCLISTE INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, DAVID LAPPARTIENT, SAYING:

"If someone told us months ago during the lockdown that we'll be here today in Nice for the Grand Depart, we would have brushed it off right away. So naturally, it's complicated to organise all this, but I'm quite proud that collectively, along with public authorities and specifically Nice's mayor and the French government, along with organisers, the UCI, all the teams - everyone understood that we had to work together, and finally, we're at the start of the Tour de France, which is quite exceptional."

22. (SOUNDBITE) (French) UNION CYCLISTE INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, DAVID LAPPARTIENT, SAYING:

"A lot of things have been put in place, and what I'm seeing is that compared to other sports, there are few positive COVID-19 cases for us since, of course, it's strict. An example: the cyclists will not see their families before the arrival in Paris, meaning for four weeks. There's no choice, that's the way it is, and that's how it should be if we want to reach Paris."

27. (SOUNDBITE) (French) UNION CYCLISTE INTERNATIONAL PRESIDENT, DAVID LAPPARTIENT, ASKED ABOUT TWO POSITIVE CASES AT TEAM LOTTO-SOUDAL, SAYING:

"It took place before the Tour de France. Tests were conducted ahead to make sure there are no positive cases, and these ones have been evacuated. The potential contact cases have also been evacuated. The rules will apply starting the start of the Tour de France, and this team will be monitored closely. Tests will be reinforced. If cases like this occur again among the cyclists in the following days, then they will be forced out of the Tour de France."

