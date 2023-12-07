IndyStar ALL-USA Central Indiana high school football Super Team 2023: Here's best of best

Here is the 2023 ALL-USA Central Indiana high school football team:

OFFENSE

OL Adedamola Ajani

Speedway's Ajani Adedamola poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Speedway, Sr.

College: Indiana

Stat: The 6-4, 280-pound Ajani recommitted to the new coaching staff at Indiana this week after originally picking the Hoosiers over Duke, Louisville, Marshall, West Virginia and others. As a senior, Ajani was also an impact player on the defensive side for the young Sparkplugs, who finished 3-8. He had 84 tackles, including a team-high 19 for a loss, and six sacks.

OL Zach Bandy

Avon's Zach Bandy poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Avon, Sr.

College: Ball State

Stat: The 6-5, 300-pound Bandy helped the Orioles’ program transition under first-year coach Rob Gibson. Avon averaged 326 yards of total offense, winning the final two games of the regular season. Bandy was named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association Top 50 all-state team. He picked Ball State over Army, Air Force, Kentucky and others.

OL Cameron Herron

School/Year: Warren Central, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-4, 265-pound Herron earned a spot on the IFCA Junior All-State team after helping Warren Central to a sectional championship. The offense averaged 195 rushing yards per game. Herron is one of the top offensive line prospects in the state’s junior class with offers from Boston College, Cincinnati, Duke, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue and West Virginia, among others.

OL Evan Lawrence

Danville Community High School senior Evan Lawrence (55) warms up on the field before the start of an IHSAA varsity football game against Tri-West Hendricks High School, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, at Tri-West Hendricks High School.

School/Year: Danville, Sr.

College: Indiana

Stat: The 6-7, 270-pound Lawrence, who recommitted to the new IU coaching staff this week, was named a Top 50 All-State selection by the IFCA after helping Danville to a 7-3 record. He played some defense, too, making 21 tackles and one sack. Lawrence is also a standout basketball player who averaged 13.0 points and 9.5 rebounds as a junior.

OL Ransom McDermott

Noblesville Millers tackle Ransom Mcdermott (77) sits on the sidelines Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Noblesville Millers, 48-22.

School/Year: Noblesville, Sr.

College: Louisville

Stat: The 6-8, 315-pound McDermott was a big part of Noblesville’s program becoming more competitive the past two years with back-to-back 4-7 seasons (four losses this season by a touchdown or less). Noblesville averaged 258 yards on the ground and 359 total per game. McDermott committed to Louisville over Cincinnati, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and others.

OL Ian Moore

New Palestine Dragons Ian Moore poses for a photo Thursday, June 22, 2023, at New Palestine High School in New Palestine.

School/Year: New Palestine, Sr.

College: Ohio State

Stat: The 6-6, 311-pound Moore is one of the top offensive line prospects in the country and was selected to the IFCA’s Top 50 all-state team as a senior. He helped the Dragons average 255 rushing yards per game and finish 11-3 with a Class 4A regional championship. Moore also made an impact on defense with 37 tackles, including 9 ½ for a loss. His lengthy scholarship offer list also included Florida State, Louisville, Miami (Fla.), Notre Dame, Penn State and Tennessee, among others.

OL Styles Prescod

Hamilton Southeastern's Styles Prescod poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.

College: Notre Dame

Stat: The 6-6, 275-pound Prescod, a mainstay on the offensive line for the Royals, was a Top 50 IFCA all-state selection as a senior. Hamilton Southeastern averaged 217 rushing yards per game in 9-3 sectional championship season. Prescod, one of the top offensive line recruits in the Midwest, committed to Notre Dame in June over Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee and several other programs.

OL Josh Thoman

School/Year: Brownsburg, Sr.

College: Western Michigan

Stat: The 6-4, 300-pound Thoman was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team after helping Brownsburg to a 9-1 season with a Hoosier Crossroads Conference championship. The Bulldogs averaged 291 rushing yards per game and 482 yards of total offense. Thoman committed to Western Michigan over Ball State, Miami (Ohio), Toledo and others.

WR Davion Chandler

Lawrence North Wildcats Davion Chandler (8) makes a catch in the end zone, scoring a touchdown for the Wildcats during the game between Lawrence Central Bears and Lawrence North Wildcats Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. Wildcats bested Bears 38-16 in this class 6A sectional semifinals

School/Year: Lawrence North, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-foot, 170-pound Chandler was named Marion County Offensive Player of the Year after catching 40 passes for 779 yards and 13 touchdowns as a junior for the Wildcats, who finished 7-4. In his two seasons combined, Chandler has 62 receptions for 1,068 yards and 14 TDs. He also ran for a touchdown and returned two kickoffs for scores, averaging 46.8 yards per kickoff return with a long of 96 yards.

WR Noah Coy

Center Grove Trojans Noah Coy (3) rushes up the field Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, during the IHSAA semi state championship game at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Center Grove Trojans in overtime, 37-34.

School/Year: Center Grove, Sr.

College: Notre Dame (baseball)

Stat: The 5-10, 180-pound Coy was named an IFCA Top 50 All-State selection after putting up monster numbers with 97 receptions for 1,417 yards and 21 TDs as a senior for a team that went 11-2 and played a 6A semistate. For his career, Coy caught 166 passes for 2,682 yards and 35 TDs, playing a big role on a state championship team as a junior. The baseball start hit .370 with two home runs and 27 RBIs last season.

WR JonAnthony Hall

Fishers Tigers wide receiver JonAnthony Hall (81) rushes after the ball against Noblesville Millers cornerback Cole Schott (16) on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Noblesville Millers, 48-22.

School/Year: Fishers, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-2, 180-pound Hall caught 69 passes for 1,055 yards and six TDs as a junior to help Fishers to a 7-4 record. He also averaged 42.2 yards on nine kickoff returns, returning one for a touchdown. Hall, a starting guard on the basketball team and long jumper in track, has 80 catches for 1,317 yards and 11 TDs through two seasons. He has offers from Indiana, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green and Miami (Ohio).

WR Donovan Hamilton

Hamilton Southeastern High School senior Donovan Hamilton (1) makes a one-handed catch in the end zone to score during the second half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Zionsville High School, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

School/Year: Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-4, 205-pound Hamilton, the Mr. Football position award winner at receiver, caught 47 passes for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns as a senior to help the Royals to a 9-3 record and sectional championship. For his career, Hamilton finished with 102 receptions for 1,841 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also intercepted two passes. Hamilton, also a basketball standout, has several MAC offers, along with Army and Pitt.

WR Eugene Hilton

Zionsville High School junior Eugene Hilton (2) reacts after scoring during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game against Hamilton Southeastern High School, Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at Zionsville High School.

School/Year: Zionsville, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-1, 190-pound Hilton was named a Class 6A Junior All-State by the IFCA after catching 46 passes for 836 yards and 10 touchdowns. For his career so far, Hilton has 96 catches for 1,443 yards and 15 TDs. He also averaged 33.5 yards on kickoff returns this season. Hilton announced in late September a top six of Florida International, Kentucky, Miami (Fla.), Missouri, Ole Miss and Wisconsin.

WR Corey Smith

Brownsburg Bulldogs Corey Smith (12) catches the ball Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, during the game against the Westfield Shamrocks at Westfield High School in Westfield. Brownsburg Bulldogs defeated the Westfield Shamrocks, 37-7.

School/Year: Brownsburg, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-1, 190-pound Smith caught 29 passes for 694 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, helping the Bulldogs to a No. 1 state ranking in Class 6A. For his career, Smith caught 76 passes for 1,597 yards and 14 TDs. He was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team. The former Minnesota recruit picked up an offer recently from Tulsa.

QB Tyler Cherry

Center Grove Trojans quarterback Tyler Cherry (15) walks along the sidelines Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, during the game at Butler University in Indianapolis. The Center Grove Trojans defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 45-38.

School/Year: Center Grove, Sr.

College: Duke

Stat: The 6-5, 215-pound Cherry, the Mr. Football position winner for quarterback, completed 71.5% of his passes as a senior for 3,156 yards and 34 touchdowns with six interceptions. He also ran for four TDs. For his career, Cherry completed 68.5% of his passes for 5,461 yards and 56 TDs with 11 interceptions. He also ran for eight TDs. Cherry remains committed to Duke but has picked up offers from Boston College, Indiana, Michigan State and Virginia.

QB DJ Gordon

Park Tudor's DJ Gordon poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Park Tudor, Sr.

College: Harvard

Stat: The 6-foot, 205-pound Gordon led his team to a 12-1 record and Class A sectional title as a senior. He completed 68.6% of his passes for 2,756 yards and 32 touchdowns with three interceptions and rushed for 1,714 yards and 31 TDs. For his career, Gordon completed 64.1% of his passes for 6,783 yards and 90 TDs and ran for 3,127 yards and 56 TDs. He also had 40 tackles and two interceptions as a senior.

QB Thomas Gotkowski

Ben Davis Giants quarterback Thomas Gotkowski (3) searches to throw the ball Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Crown Point Bulldogs, 38-10.

School/Year: Ben Davis, Sr.

College: Miami (Ohio)

Stat: The 6-1, 185-pound Gotkowski led his team to a Class 6A state championship as he was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team. He completed 58.2% of his passes as a senior for 2,705 yards and 33 touchdowns with six interceptions. Gotkowski also rushed for 357 yards and six TDs. As a junior, he passed for 2,341 yards and 24 TDs and ran for 107 yards and four TDs.

QB Danny O’Neil

Cathedral Fighting Irish quarterback Danny O'Neil (18) searches to throw the ball Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A sectional championship game at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis. The Cathedral Fighting Irish defeated the Lawrence North Wildcats, 20-3.

School/Year: Cathedral, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-1, 185-pound O’Neil completed 61.6% of his passes as a senior for 2,068 yards and 31 TDs with 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 722 yards and eight TDs. For his career, O’Neil completed 62.6% of his passes for 7,786 yards and 98 TDs. O’Neil also ran for 1,326 yards and 27 TDs. The former Colorado commit will take an official visit to San Diego State this weekend. O’Neil was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team.

QB Jace Stuckey

Triton Central's Jace Stuckey poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Triton Central, Sr.

College: Eastern Michigan

Stat: The 6-3, 190-pound Stuckey completed 72.5% of his passes for 2,847 yards and 31 touchdowns with three interceptions as a senior to lead the Tigers to a 11-2 record and Class 2A sectional championship. He also ran for 855 yards and 12 TDs this season. For his career, Stuckey, a three-year starter, completed 64.3% of his passes for 6,890 yards and 66 TDs with 1,212 rushing yards and 29 TDs at Triton Central.

QB Jackson Willis

Lutheran's Jackson Willis poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Lutheran, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-3, 195-pound Willis led the Saints to back-to-back Class A state championships. As a junior, Willis completed 66.3% of his passes for 2,555 yards and 31 touchdowns with three interceptions and rushed for 149 yards and three TDs. For his career to date, Willis has 6,782 passing yards and 86 TD passes with nine interceptions. He picked up his first Division I offer this week from Central Michigan.

QB Hogan Denny

Mooresville Pioneers Hogan Denny (2) on the carry during the IHSAA Class 4A Regional Championship game between Mooresville Pioneers and New Palestine Dragons Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at New Palestine High School in New Palestine. Dragons defeated Pioneers 39-6.

School/Year: Mooresville, Sr.

College: Indiana (baseball)

Stat: The 6-foot, 185-pound Denny, a Class 4A IFCA all-state selection, completed 52.7% of his passes for 2,422 passing yards and 23 passing TDs and ran for 1,406 yards and 16 TDs as a senior, his only year as a starting quarterback. Denny had 66 receptions for 881 yards and 10 TDs his sophomore and junior seasons. The IU baseball commit hit .462 with nine home runs and 40 RBIs as a junior.

RB Jalen Alexander

Hamilton Southeastern Royals Jalen Alexander (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a Royals touchdown during the final game of class 6A sectionals between Fishers Tigers and Hamilton Southeastern Royals on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. Hamilton Southeastern Royals will move on to regionals after beating Fishers Tigers 38-21.

School/Year: Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.

College: Ball State

Stat: The 6-foot, 195-pound Alexander led the Royals in rushing as a senior with 1,444 yards and 17 rushing TDs after also leading the team as a junior on a team that finished 12-1 and reached the semistate. Alexander finished his high school career with 3,001 rushing yards and 32 rushing TDs. He had 17 100-yard rushing games over the past two seasons.

RB Khobie Martin

Fishers Tigers running back Khobie Martin (24) runs the ball during the final game of class 6A sectionals between Fishers Tigers and Hamilton Southeastern Royals on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. Hamilton Southeastern Royals will move on to regionals after beating Fishers Tigers 38-21.

School/Year: Fishers, Sr.

College: Indiana

Stat: The 6-1, 205-pound Martin went for 1,379 rushing yards and 19 rushing TDs in nine games (missed two to injury) for the 7-4 Tigers. In three years for Fishers, he had 2,746 rushing yards and 38 rushing TDs. Martin was committed to Miami (Ohio) before opening up his recruitment and committing to IU under the previous coaching staff. Martin said he intends on signing with IU later this month.

RB Garrett Sherrell

Brownsburg Bulldogs running back Garrett Sherrell (7) rushes up the field Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, during the game at Ben Davis High School in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Brownsburg Bulldogs, 28-25.

School/Year: Brownsburg, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 5-9, 190-pound Sherrell averaged more than 200 rushing yards per game as a senior, totaling 2,078 rushing yards and 25 rushing TDs for a Brownsburg team that was 9-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class 6A before falling to eventual state champion Ben Davis in the sectional. Sherrell also caught nine passes for 255 yards and three TDs. For his career, he finished with 4,090 rushing yards and 49 rushing TDs, along with 35 receptions for 587 yards and six TDs.

RB Grayson Thomas

New Palestine Dragons Grayson Thomas (4) stiff-arms Mooresville Pioneers Trey Bennett (45) during the IHSAA Class 4A Regional Championship game between Mooresville Pioneers and New Palestine Dragons Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, at New Palestine High School in New Palestine. Dragons defeated Pioneers 39-6.

School/Year: New Palestine, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-foot, 190-pound Thomas was named Class 4A all-state by the IFCA after rushing for 2,304 yards and 33 touchdowns as a senior. The Dragons finished 11-3 and won a regional championship. Thomas rushed for more than 1,000 yards in all four seasons of high school, finishing with 6,202 yards and 92 rushing TDs for his career. He has offers from Dayton and Morehead State.

TE Max Nosler

Westfield's Max Nosler (83) finds some running room an takes it into the end zone during Westfield vs Fishers high school IHSAA football, Friday, Oct 6, 2023; Westfield, IN, USA; at Westfield High School.

School/Year: Westfield, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-2, 218-pound Nosler was named to the Class 6A IFCA All-State team after catching 38 passes for 603 yards and six TDs as a senior for the 11-2 regional champions. Nosler, who has offers from Butler, Central Michigan and Holy Cross, caught 27 passes for 454 yards and four TDs as a junior.

TE Zach Meeks

Cathedral Fighting Irish Zach Meeks (3) is pushed out of bounds by Ben Davis Giants Yassine Falke (13) on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A regional championship game at Key Stadium at University of Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Cathedral Fighting Irish, 27-24.

School/Year: Cathedral, Sr.

College: Miami (Ohio)

Stat: The 6-7, 225-pound Meeks caught 39 passes for 431 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior and was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team as one of the state’s top three tight ends. Meeks caught 75 passes for 844 yards and 12 TDs for his career, helping the Irish to an 18-6 record and two sectional titles (one regional) in two seasons.

All-purpose Alijah Price

Ben Davis High School junior Alijah Price (21) makes a run during the first half of an IHSAA Class 6A State Championship football game against Crown Point High School, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, at Lucas Oil Stadium, in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Ben Davis, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 5-6, 165-pound Price put up a big performance in the Class 6A state championship to help the Giants to their first title since 2017. Price rushed for 1,000 yards and 12 TDs and caught 31 passes for 282 yards and four TDs. So far in his high school career, Price has 2,281 rushing yards and 27 rushing TDs and 52 catches for 450 yards and five TDs. He also averaged 45.8 yards on six kickoff returns this season.

All-purpose Logan Shoffner

Noblesville Millers Logan Shoffner (4) rushes up the field Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, during the game at Noblesville High School in Noblesville. The Fishers Tigers defeated the Noblesville Millers, 48-22.

School/Year: Noblesville, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 5-8, 175-pound Shoffner rushed for 1,484 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior and caught 17 passes for 370 yards and two TDs for the 4-7 Millers. For his career, Shoffner rushed for 4,168 yards and 27 TDs and caught 41 passes for 562 yards and two scores. He also averaged 20.7 yards per kickoff return for his career. Shoffner was named to the IFCA 6A All-State team.

Kicker Spencer Porath

Brownsburg's Spencer Porath poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Brownsburg, Sr.

College: Purdue

Stat: The 6-1, 190-pound Porath, the Mr. Football position award winner at kicker, was 7-for-7 on field goals as a senior with a long of 48 yards and connected on 44-for-46 on extra points. For his career, Porath was 26-for-35 on field goals with 10 from longer than 40 yards. He had 45 touchbacks on 67 kickoffs as a senior and averaged 39.9 yards per punt.

DEFENSE

DL Tyrone Burrus Jr.

School/Year: Warren Central, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-3, 200-pound Burrus was one of just seven juniors named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team. He made 36 tackles this season, including 15 for loss, with six sacks and recovered a fumble. Burrus has several offers already, including from Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Purdue, Louisville, Minnesota and West Virginia.

DL Dantu Gardner

Lawrence North's Dantu Gardner poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Lawrence North, Sr.

College: Ball State

Stat: The 6-5, 225-pound Gardner was named to the IFCA Top-50 All-State team this season after making 98 tackles, including 20 for a loss, and eight sacks as an outside linebacker and defensive end for the 7-4 Wildcats. He also had three fumble recoveries, two caused fumbles and one interception. For his career, Gardner made 207 tackles, including 30 for a loss, and 16 sacks. He received a preferred walk-on offer from Purdue last month.

DL William Goodvine

Westfield High School senior William Goodvine III (92) celebrates after a sack of New Palestine High School quarterback sophomore Gavin Neal (8) during the first half of an IHSAA varsity football game, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Westfield High School.

School/Year: Westfield, Sr.

College: Miami (Ohio)

Stat: The 6-2, 250-pound Goodvine, a Miami (Ohio) recruit, totaled 51 tackles, including six for a loss, and two sacks as Westfield went 11-2 and won a Class 6A regional title. Goodvine, a two-year full-time starter and three-year letterman, had 137 tackles for his career, including 12 for a loss, 3 ½ sacks and one fumble recovery.

DL Damien Shanklin

Warren Central's Damien Shanklin poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Warren Central, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-5, 230-pound Shanklin joined his teammate Burrus as one of seven juniors named to the IFCA Junior All-State team. He led the sectional champion Warriors with 66 tackles, including 17 for a loss, and posted three sacks and one interception. Shanklin, also the team’s punter and kicker, has 97 tackles, including 22 for a loss, and six sacks in two seasons.

DL Michael Thacker

New Palestine's Michael Thacker poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: New Palestine, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-1, 270-pound Thacker missed the first six games of the season due to injury but made up for it with a monster eight-game season with 60 tackles, including 19 for a loss, seven sacks, two fumble recoveries and one caused fumble. Thacker, who has 252 tackles, including 75 ½ for loss in three years of high school, has offers from several Mid-American Conference schools, along with Marshall, Tennessee and West Virginia.

DL Brady Wolf

Fishers Brady Wolf poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Fishers, Sr.

College: Ball State

Stat: The 6-3, 215-pound Wolf made 40 tackles from his defensive end position with 15 of those coming for a loss. He also led the 7-4 Tigers with seven sacks. For his career, Wolf finished with 112 tackles, including 44 ½ for loss, and 25 sacks. He also had five fumble recoveries, four caused fumbles, interception and one blocked punt.

LB Halbert Aguirre

Bloomington South High School senior Jarrin Alley (12) is hit by Decatur High School senior Halbert Aguirre (35) during the first half of an IHSAA Class 5A Semi-State football game, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at Decatur Central High School.

School/Year: Decatur Central

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-1, 225-pound Aguirre set the all-time tackles record at Decatur Central and helped the Hawks to the Class 5A state finals after missing all of his junior season with a knee injury. He made 162 tackles as a senior, including five for a loss, and recovered three fumbles. Aguirre was also a big part of the offense at fullback, rushing for 388 yards and three TDs. He also caught 12 passes for 98 yards and four scores.

LB Owen Bright

Center Grove's Owen Bright (8) prepares to defend as Oakland prepares to snap the ball during Center Grove vs Oakland (Tenn) high school varsity football, Aug 25, 2023; Greenwood, IN, USA; at Center Grove High School.

School/Year: Center Grove, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-foot, 220-pound Bright led the Trojans with 117 tackles, including seven for a loss, with one interception and one fumble recovery for an 11-2 team that played in a 6A semistate. Bright finished his career with 237 tackles, including 26 ½ for a loss, six sacks and four interceptions. He played a key role on 6A state championship teams as a sophomore and junior.

LB Nylan Brown

Ben Davis Giants linebacker Nylan Brown (8) yells in excitement Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants defeated the Crown Point Bulldogs, 38-10.

School/Year: Ben Davis, Sr.

College: Kent State

Stat: The 6-foot, 230-pound Brown missed five games due to injury but returned to make 95 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception in nine games for the Class 6A state champions. For his career, Brown finished with 258 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks, three fumble recoveries and two interceptions. He was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team.

LB Artemas Bryant

School/Year: Carmel, Sr.

College: Army

Stat: The 6-2, 225-pound Bryant switched from defensive end to inside linebacker as a senior and totaled 89 tackles, including four for a loss, with two sacks and one interception. Bryant, who had 45 tackles, including nine for a loss and four sacks as a junior, was named to the 6A IFCA All-State team after the season.

LB Cannon Brunes

Western Boone Cannon Brunes (3) reacts to his scoring during Western Boone vs Tri-West Hendricks IHSAA football, Sep 8, 2023; Thorntown, IN, USA; at Western Boone High School.

School/Year: Western Boone, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 5-11, 220-pound Brunes was a two-way standout for the Stars, finishing with 74 solo tackles and 123 total, including 25 for a loss. He also had six sacks. On offense, Brunes ran for 549 yards and eight TDs and caught five passes for 57 yards and a score to earn a spot on the IFCA Top 50 All-State team. Brunes finished his career with 483 tackles, 101 tackles for loss, 33 ½ sacks, 11 fumble recoveries and six caused fumbles. He ran for 889 yards and 13 TDs.

LB Landon Drennan

School/Year: Plainfield, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-3, 206-pound Drennan was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team and was named the Mid-State Conference defensive player of the year. He led the Quakers with 73 tackles, including 8 ½ for a loss, with four sacks. The former Air Force commit finished his career with 256 tackles, including 29 for a loss, with 15 sacks, nine fumble recoveries and six caused fumbles.

LB Sam Feeney

Bishop Chatard's Sam Feeney poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Bishop Chatard, Sr.

College: Ball State

Stat: The 6-2, 205-pound Feeney helped the Trojans to a 15-0 Class 3A state championship as he made 84 tackles, including 17 for a loss, with 8 ½ sacks. He also stuffed the stat sheet with three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two blocked kicks and two defensive touchdowns on the way to a Top 50 All-State selection by the IFCA. Feeney, the City athlete of the year, also caught eight passes for 136 yards and a TD.

LB Jake Hinton

Greenfield Central's Jacob Hinton (21) on the run during Greenfield-Central vs New Palestine High School IHSAA football, Sep 22, 2023; Greenfield, IN, USA; at Greenfield-Central High School.

School/Year: Greenfield-Central, Sr.

College: Navy

Stat: The 6-3, 205-pound Hinton was named to the IFCA Top 50 All-State team after a season that saw him make 98 tackles, including 20 for a loss, with 4 ½ sacks. Hinton finished his career with 248 tackles, including 28 for a loss, and 6 ½ sacks with three caused fumbles. He also played a key role on offense as a senior, rushing for 578 yards and 10 TDs.

LB Luke Purichia

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans Luke Purichia (13) leads his teammates singing the fight song after defeating Heritage Hills Patriots on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 3A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Bishop Chatard Trojans defeated the Heritage Hills Patriots, 35-7.

School/Year: Bishop Chatard, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-foot, 205-pound Purichia missed three games due to injury but was the leader of a defense that one of the best in school history and led the Trojans to a 15-0 Class 3A state championship. He totaled 75 tackles and two sacks in 12 games and was named the City defensive player of the year. Purichia was named to the 3A IFCA All-State team.

DB Mason Alexander

Hamilton Southeastern Royals Mason Alexander (15) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, during the game against the Fort Wayne Carroll Chargers at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Fishers. The Hamilton Southeastern Royals defeated the Fort Wayne Carroll Chargers, 23-14.

School/Year: Hamilton Southeastern, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-foot, 175-pound Alexander is one of the top cornerback prospects in the Midwest in his class with scholarship offers from Miami (Fla.), Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin and many others. He was named 6A Junior All-State by the IFCA after making 39 tackles and three interceptions. Alexander has five interceptions over two seasons.

DB Alvin Contreras

School/Year: Ben Davis, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 5-11, 190-pound safety had 60 tackles, including 54 solo and seven for a loss, and six interceptions for the 13-1 Class 6A state champion Giants. Contreras was named to the 6A IFCA All-State team. He had 128 tackles, including 13 for loss for his career. Contreras also served the Ben Davis punter for three seasons, averaging 35.6 yards as a senior.

DB Jayon Harvey

Franklin Central Flashes Jayon Harvey (4) on the carry during the game between against Roncalli Royals Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis. Franklin Central Flashes defeated Roncalli Royals 20-6.

School/Year: Franklin Central, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 5-11, 185-pound Harvey is the “best overall football player I have coached” according to coach Jayson West. The IFCA Top 50 all-state selection made 75 tackles as a senior with one interception, one fumble recovery, one blocked punt and one blocked field goal. Harvey rushed for 414 yards and three TDs and caught 40 passes for 678 yards and four TDs. For his career, he had 65 receptions for 1,037 yards and eight TDs and 173 tackles.

DB Hudauri Hines

Franklin Central's Hudauri Hines poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Franklin Central, Sr.

College: Purdue

Stat: The 6-2, 195-pound Purdue commit, an IFCA Top 50 All-Stater, had 36 tackles as a senior and caught seven passes for 79 yards on the offensive side. For his career, Hines finished with 93 tackles and two fumble recoveries and 15 receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns. He committed to Purdue over Indiana, West Virginia and others.

DB Christian Peterson

Carmel's Christian Peterson poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Carmel, Sr.

College: Indiana

Stat: The 6-foot, 180-pound Peterson, was rarely tested on his side of the field, finishing with 36 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and one blocked field goal. Peterson factored into six touchdowns in a variety of ways with two TD receptions, one rushing, one passing, one interception return and one fumble return. Peterson was named the IFCA’s Top 50 All-State team.

DB Caden Vanderbush

Quakers Caden Vanderbush (1) runs the ball during the game between the Plainfield Quakers and the Greenwood Woodmen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Plainfield High School in Plainfield. The Quakers beat the Woodmen 46-20.

School/Year: Plainfield, Sr.

College: Eastern Michigan

Stat: The 6-6, 192-pound Vanderbush was named to the 5A IFCA All-State team after playing both ways for a team that finished 6-4. He caught 32 passes for 397 yards and five TDs as a senior and made 25 tackles with interception on defense. For his career, Vanderbush had 162 tackles and two interceptions and caught 57 passes for 633 yards and six TDs. He also handled kickoff returns as a senior, averaging 31.0 yards.

DB Mark Zackery IV

Ben Davis Giants Mark Zackery (4) rushes up the field Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, during the IHSAA Class 6A football state championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Ben Davis Giants lead at the half against the Crown Point Bulldogs, 10-3.

School/Year: Ben Davis, Jr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-foot, 160-pound Zackery had 39 tackles, four interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two caused fumbles for the Class 6A state champions. The two-way standout, also a state champion in basketball, led the Giants on the offensive side with 53 catches for 823 yards and eight TDs. Zackery, a four-star prospect, has offers from Cincinnati, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Purdue, among others.

Punter Quinn Warren

Brebeuf Jesuit Braves’ kicker Quinn Warren prepares for the game against Bishop Chatard Trojans on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Bishop Chatard High School in Indianapolis.

School/Year: Brebeuf Jesuit, Sr.

College: Undecided

Stat: The 6-5, 205-pound Warren, the Mr. Football position award winner for football, averaged 39 yards per punt. Of his 66 kickoffs, 40 went for touchbacks. Warren, also a standout soccer player, was 8-for-11 on his field goals and went 32-for-36 on extra points. He has football offers from Ball State and UConn.

High honorable mention

OL – Anthony Boswell, Ben Davis, Sr.; Trent Fisher, Carmel, Sr.; Cameron Gorin, Hamilton Southeastern, Jr.; Grant Haworth, Fishers, Sr.; Josh Holba, Guerin Catholic, Sr.; Payton Hutchins, Center Grove, Sr.; Javian Jones, Decatur Central, Sr.; Taurean Langston, Lutheran, Sr.; Braylon Maddox, Warren Central, Sr.; Dean Mason, Hamilton Heights, Sr.; Billy Neal, Cathedral, Sr.; Evan Parker, Carmel, Jr.

TE – Kameron Anthony, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.; Aiden Brewer, Noblesville, Jr.; Nizyi Davis, Lawrence Central, Jr.; Ozzy Pollard, Carmel, Jr.; Mason Riggins, Zionsville, Sr.

WR – Gabe Aramboles, Westfield, Jr.; Taylor Clark, Brebeuf Jesuit, Jr.; Tanner Crouch, Greenwood, Sr.; Ahmaad Duff, Lawrence Central, Sr. Colin Guy, Bishop Chatard, Sr.; Brevin Holubar, Center Grove, Jr.; Amare Middleton, Greenwood, Sr.; Cayden Olinger, Brownsburg, Sr.; Brayden Wilkins, Triton Central, Sr.; Nate Williams, Ben Davis, Sr.; Nick Witte, Lapel, Sr.

QB – Devin Craig, Lapel, Soph.; Dallas Freeman, Greenfield-Central, Jr.; Maverick Geske, Brebeuf Jesuit, Jr.; Jackson Gilbert, Westfield, Sr.; Montez Jones, Lawrence North, Sr.; Bryson Luter, Lawrence Central, Sr.; David Mendez, Scecina, Sr.; Mason Reynolds, Avon, Sr.; Brock Riddle, Greenwood, Sr.; Jalen Sauer, Indian Creek, Sr.; Malachi Walden, Tri-West, Jr.; Ryan Zimmerman, Guerin Catholic, Sr.

RB – Brayton Belcher, Monrovia, Sr.; Jalen Bonds, Cathedral, Jr.; Joliba Brogan, Mt. Vernon, Jr.; Braydon Hall, Lutheran, Sr.; Jeremiah Lee, Beech Grove, Jr.; Alex Leugers, Franklin, Sr.; Izayveon Moore, Lawrence North, Fr.; Brayden Shrake, Martinsville, Sr.; Darrell Taylor, Crispus Attucks, Soph.; Slate Valentine, Whiteland, Jr.

DL – Ife Adeoba, Pike, Jr.; Marvin Campbell Jr., Decatur Central, Sr.; Jalen Harris, Ben Davis, Sr.; Nate Johnson, Center Grove, Sr.; Collin Jones, Heritage Christian, Sr.; Anthony Ludington, Lawrence North, Jr.; Cameron McHaney, Lutheran, Soph.; Jack Seyferth, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.; Jackson Weingart, Cathedral, Sr.; Matthew Woods, Bishop Chatard, Sr.

LB – Halbert Aguirre, Decatur Central, Sr.; Zach Bales, Sheridan, Sr.; Ben Brandenburg, Roncalli, Sr.; Carson Fettig, Hamilton Heights, Sr.; Carson Foxen, Avon, Sr.; Jonny Hall, Lutheran, Sr.; William Harris, Park Tudor, Sr.; Austin Hastings, Noblesville, Sr.; Carter Imes, Fishers, Jr.; Oscar Kirch, Cathedral, Sr.; Toreeq Oyesigi, Ben Davis, Sr.; Jack Osiecki, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.; Luke Penola, Zionsville, Sr.; Mataio Russell, Lawrence Central, Sr.; Nick Trout, Pendleton Heights, Sr.; Andy Warren, Perry Meridian, Jr.; Mikeah Webster, Westfield, Jr.; Ty’Shawn Woodson, Lawrence North, Sr.

DB – Kameron Armstrong, Lawrence North, Sr.; Brody Boswell, Center Grove, Sr.; Javawn Brooks, Brebeuf Jesuit, Sr.; Mykul Campbell, Decatur Central, Soph.; Ben Field, Martinsville, Sr.; Lauron Johnson, Franklin Central, Sr.; Aaron Keller, Guerin Catholic, Sr.; Kirk Knecht, Greenfield-Central, Sr.; Darryl Morton III, Lawrence Central, Sr.; Jaylyn Pugh, Hamilton Heights, Sr.; Donovan Rhodes, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.; Michael Soderdahl, Center Grove, Sr.; Nolan Souders, Pendleton Heights, Sr.

Kicker – Brody Boehm, Westfield, Sr.; Ben Rudolph, Ben Davis, Sr.; Ashton Vogel, Decatur Central, Jr.

Punter – Trevor Henkle, Zionsville, Sr.; Levi Wisler, Roncalli, Sr.

All-purpose – Montez Jones, Lawrence North, Sr.; Kyler Kropp, New Palestine, Sr.

Honorable mention

OL – Ryan Barker, Westfield, Sr.; Nick Bartels, Covenant Christian, Sr.; Kohen Bear, Tri-West, Sr.; Jack Beard, Lutheran, Sr.; A.J. Bradford, Heritage Christian, Sr.; Harrison Campbell, Bishop Chatard, Sr.; Colton Crawford, Triton Central, Jr.; Brayden Flener, Greenfield-Central, Sr.; Reese Hill, Greenfield-Central, Sr.; Cameren Hinton, Lawrence North, Sr.; Avery Huggins, Westfield, Jr.; Karson Kinsinger, Lapel, Jr.; Alex Kramer, Greenwood, Jr.; Nate Long, Martinsville, Sr.; Christian Lopez, Franklin Central, Sr.; Jonah McIntosh, Whiteland, Jr.; Leo Ochs, North Central, Sr.; Kelvin Ohaya, Plainfield, Sr.; DeVaughn Perkins, Cathedral, Sr.; Eli Phillips, Mooresville, Sr.; KJ Seymour, Pike, Sr.; Tommy Spilker, Plainfield, Jr.; Brody Stephens, Franklin, Sr.; Darnell Taylor, Crispus Attucks, Sr.; Conner Voris, Franklin, Sr.; James Williams, Lawrence Central, Soph.

TE – Kayden Ruble, Eastern Hancock, Jr.; Uriah Stearman, Southport, Sr.

WR – Caden Collins, Danville, Sr.; Levi Dorn, Mooresville, Sr.; Bryce Hughes, Pike, Sr.; Jace Hurd, Avon, Sr.; Jason Johnson, Tech, Sr.; DeVuan Jones, Lutheran, Jr.; Tre Jones, Mt. Vernon, Sr.; Noah Lien, Tri-West, Sr.; Lutheran, Jr.; Will McKinley, Franklin Central, Sr.; Keegan Ray, Scecina, Sr.; Chris Richmond, Decatur Central, Sr.; Cason Ritz, Park Tudor, Sr.; Landen Ross, Covenant Christian, Sr.; Caden Sims, Pendleton Heights, Sr.; Zane Skibinski, Ben Davis, Sr.; Hunter Stroud, Martinsville, Jr.

QB – Santana Allen, Cardinal Ritter, Soph.; Bodie Derrer, Hamilton Heights, Sr.; Trey Dobson, Greenwood Christian, Soph.; Jake Dunn, Brownsburg, Sr.; Hunter Newell, Plainfield, Sr.; Bo Polston, Decatur Central, Jr.; Deon Richmond, Tindley, Sr.

RB – KC Berry, Decatur Central, Sr.; Jazz Coleman, Speedway, Soph.; N’Po Dodo, Decatur Central, Jr.; CJ Harris, Brebeuf Jesuit, Jr.; Eli Kolb, Sheridan, Sr.; Mark Kube, Eastern Hancock, Soph.; Jonquil Muse, Purdue Poly, Jr.; Elijah Pimental, Heritage Christian, Soph.; Brendan Shockley, Lebanon, Jr.

DL – Hunter Bennett, Mooresville, Sr.; Justin Buckhalter, Crispus Attucks, Jr.; Ethan Elzey, Tri-West, Sr.; Fin Essley, Zionsville, Sr.; Karsa Fairley, Tindley, Sr.; Jerimy Finch, Warren Central, Soph.; Payton Foley, Greenfield-Central, Jr.; Chris Green, Ben Davis, Sr.; Brayden Hahn, Danville, Sr.; Mason Keifer, Brownsburg, Jr.; Seth Martin, Plainfield, Sr.; Sam Neu, Roncalli, Jr.; Grayson Owens, Noblesville, Sr.; Daniel Romelus, Washington, Sr.; Tray Ross, Danville, Sr.; Elijah Shankle, Franklin Central, Sr.; Elijah Taylor, Guerin Catholic, Sr.; Abe Walling, New Palestine, Soph.; Duncan White, Cascade, Jr.; Lane Whitney, Monrovia, Jr.

LB – Caleb Beeler, Lawrence North, Jr.; Cantrell Byrd, Beech Grove, Sr.; Landon Clements, Mooresville, Sr.; Drew Evans, Ben Davis, Sr.; Jozy Hand, Monrovia, Jr.; Jackson Hartwell, Edinburgh, Jr.; Dylan Henry, Roncalli, Sr.; Brayden Isley, Franklin, Sr.; Parker Maiers, Brebeuf Jesuit, Soph.; Calvin Miller, Southport, Sr.; Carter Modlin, Indian Creek, Sr.; Stephen Oyatayo, Decatur Central, Sr.; Jordan Palmer, Whiteland, Soph.; Judah Parker, Hamilton Southeastern, Sr.; Eli Peters, Avon, Sr.; JJ Prendergast, Roncalli, Sr.; Jake Prewitt, Fishers, Sr.; Garrett Ranes, New Palestine, Soph.; Andrew Smith, Danville, Sr.; Philip Talbott, Western Boone, Sr.; Coleton Vondersaar, Westfield, Sr.; Daijon Willis, Cardinal Ritter, Jr.

DB – Wil Battles, Scecina, Sr.; John Bible, Christel House Manual, Jr.; Mykul Campbell, Decatur Central, Soph.; Desean Davis, Shortridge, Soph.; Lucas Farmer, Cascade, Fr.; Zach Garner, Bishop Chatard, Sr.; Brady Hamstra, Tri-West, Sr.; Mason Hiatt, New Palestine, Sr.; Greg Holmes, Lawrence North, Sr.; Malcolm Houze, Guerin Catholic, Jr.; DJ Johnson, Mt. Vernon, Jr.; Fred Johnson, Shortridge, Jr.; Keyton Jones, Avon, Sr.; Ryan Keating, Bishop Chatard, Sr.; Andrian Kolleigbo, Whiteland, Sr.; Kaden Lark, Lebanon, Jr.; Andrew Lieske, Westfield, Sr.; Josh McGuire, Pike, Sr.; Clint Miller, Pendleton Heights, Sr.; Isaiah Needam, Perry Meridian, Sr.; Sean Pennington, Warren Central, Sr.; Max Phenicie, Zionsville, Jr.; Gunner Ruppert, Greenwood, Soph.; Cameron Wilson, Noblesville, Sr.; Jimmie Winbush Jr., Carmel, Jr.

Kicker – Dominic Apo, Pendleton Heights, Sr.; Levi Dewey, Triton Central, Sr.

Punter – Gunner Hicks, Whiteland, Sr.; Heath Kizer, North Central, Sr.

All-purpose – Adrion Gregory, Cardinal Ritter, Sr.; Gage Gulley, Noblesville, Sr.; Michael McDowell, Warren Central, Sr.; Jordan Miller, Washington, Sr.; Toby Savini, Cascade, Soph.; Mason Tomes, Western Boone, Sr.

