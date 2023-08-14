IndyStar football preseason Super Team: Meet 2023's top defensive gamewreckers

Here is your ALL-USA Central Indiana preseason high school football Super Team selections for defense:

DEFENSIVE LINE

Dantu Gardner, Lawrence North, Sr.

Lawrence North's Dantu Gardner poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-4, 225-pound Ball State recruit racked up 100 tackles from his defensive end position last season. Gardner had eight tackles for loss and seven sacks as a junior. He picked Ball State over an offer from Northern Illinois.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I just went to go see ‘Barbie.’ It’s pretty good. Not at all (what I expected).”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram. You can do a lot of stuff on there. It’s a mix of Snapchat, Twitter.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “There’s too many to pick from. But probably that there is method to his madness. It’s directed to everybody and sometimes personally.”

Why do you wear No. 0? “We just got it this year and I wanted to be the first one to wear it.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. No question.”

Best current fast food go to? “I’d say probably McDonald’s. I know it’s bad for me but it’s good. Two three-dollar bundles and a Hi-C.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Patrick Mahomes. I love the Chiefs. I’m not a bandwagon fan. But I like the Chiefs.”

IHSAA football preview: Everything you need to know for 2023 season

Michael Thacker, New Palestine, Jr.

New Palestine's Michael Thacker poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-2, 260-pound Thacker is a dominant force up front for the Dragons, making 103 tackles, including 34 ½ for a loss as a sophomore. He totaled 13 sacks, caused three fumbles and blocked a punt. In his first two seasons, Thacker has a whopping 56 ½ tackles for loss. His offer list includes West Virginia, Tennessee and several Mid-American Conference programs.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Probably ‘Blind Side.’ I just looked it up and watched it. I like football-related movies.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Snapchat because I can interact with more people and stay active. Twitter is more of a business app.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘You dufus.’ That’s all I got. Or he calls people ‘potatoes’ now and then. People who are standing around.”

Why do you wear No. 52? “Ray Lewis really. That’s about it. I was originally No. 56 for Lawrence Taylor.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. One hundred percent. I don’t care what anyone says, Jordan all the way.”

Best current fast food go to? “Probably Chick-fil-A. Get a little chicken sandwich with fries. Sweet tea.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Patrick Mahomes. He’s kind of nasty with it. On-the-run throws and stuff. He’s got it all.”

Damien Shanklin, Warren Central, Jr.

Warren Central's Damien Shanklin poses for a photo Thursday, August 3, 2023, at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-5, 220-pound defensive end, rated as a four-star prospect on the 247Sports composite, had 32 tackles, including five for loss, and three sacks as a sophomore. Shanklin has offers from Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Minnesota, Missouri, Notre Dame, Purdue, Rutgers, USC and West Virginia, among others.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I would probably say ‘Remember the Titans’ because coach (Mike Kirschner) talks about that movie a lot and it taught me a lot about being a leader and a player.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d probably say Twitter. You see live feeds from athletes, coaches and colleges. Then also I’d probably say TikTok just to get the entertainment.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “I can’t do it right now, we just had practice and I’m out of breath. But most of the time he tell us to run to the ball or he’ll have a hat on and turn it sideways or to the back and it just brings out his inner self. When that happens everybody’s quiet.”

Why do you wear No. 4? “As a kid I used to watch David Bell a lot. Him playing wide receiver and in Warren Central history, the person who wore No. 4 was always coming out as that type of person. Most of them always made a name for their school so me having ‘4’ I knew I could do the same thing as well, and then I want to build something better.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I’ll probably say Jordan just because of the all-time, but that’s a hard question. I’d probably go with Jordan.”

Best current fast food go to? “Either Subway or McDonald’s. At Subway you gotta get the banana peppers on there.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I’ll probably say Patrick Mahomes because he’s very athletic. He can also get out of the pocket and he used to play baseball so the side arm throws and stuff are crazy.”

Brady Wolf, Fishers, Sr.

Fishers Brady Wolf poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-2, 220-pound Ball State recruit made almost half of his tackles (21 ½ of 47) behind the opponent’s line of scrimmage and led the Fishers defense with 14 sacks. He also recovered a fumble and caused one. He has 18 sacks the past two seasons.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Recently I started watching this show called ‘Boondocks’ and also ‘SpongeBob.’ That’s my favorite. I love ‘SpongeBob.’ I love all the old episodes. It kind of went to crap, not going to lie, recently. They are trying to do too much.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “TikTok. I’ll be scrolling on there for hours. Instagram, I follow my friends on there and keep up with news on there. Twitter, I don’t like being on Twitter even though I have to. I find some good stuff on TikTok.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He’ll say, ‘Alright’ after everything. After every sentence. Like, ‘There’s no excuses, alright.’ You gotta show up, you gotta put the work in, alright?’

Why do you wear No. 94? “My freshman year I got bumped up to varsity and we played HSE and it’s the number they gave me. They also gave me No. 19 for Westfield in sectionals. But I thought No. 94 looked good and I don’t see very many people wearing No. 94 these days. My sophomore year I just asked for No. 94 and had it ever since.”

LeBron or Jordan? “I’d pick LeBron just because my earliest TV watching memories were watching him win the finals (with the Miami Heat in 2012). That’s the first finals I watched and I liked him ever since. I never got to watch MJ.”

Best current fast food go to? “You’ll catch me at Zaxby’s after practice a lot. I love Zaxby’s chicken. Or if I’m at home, I have Panda (Express) right by my house.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably (Aaron Rodgers). Even at this age, he could have an MVP season. I’ve just always loved him.”

LINEBACKERS

Owen Bright, Center Grove, Sr.

Center Grove's Owen Bright poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 210-pound senior led the Class 6A state champions last year with 91 tackles, including 13 for a loss, and five sacks. Bright also rushed for two touchdowns, including one in the state championship win. He has 120 career tackles, including 19 ½ for a loss.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “‘Breaking Bad.’ I just recently started it. I’m on season four.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Definitely TikTok. It’s way too addicting. You can swipe for hours and time goes by way too fast. I’m not into the dancing, just the comedy.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “‘If you can’t run, you can’t play!’ That’s the best I’ve got. Or, ‘That’s terrible, Bright!’ It’s pretty often, honestly. More than you’d think. He always finds something.”

Why do you wear No. 8? “I was always No. 5 growing up. I got 36 when I came in freshman year and got moved to varsity. And then (No. 8) was just kind favorite one of the ones I had to pick. (Ben Davis linebacker Nylan Brown) wears No. 8 so we kind of have a No. 8 Indiana linebacker thing going on, but there’s not really that deep of a story. Kobe (Bryant), too. But that’s about it. I think at linebacker, single-digit numbers look better. If not, you should be in the 50s. I’m not a big 30s or 40s guy.”

LeBron or Jordan? “It’s got to be Jordan. Clearly. He’s changed basketball more than anybody. LeBron might be better statistically in every category, but Jordan is the GOAT. There’s no debating it. Everything LeBron does, Jordan did first.”

Best current fast food go to? “I don’t know if Panda Express is technically fast food, but it’s pretty good. But if you are talking drive-through, probably Culver’s.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Aaron Rodgers, still. I think he’s on his last leg, but I think he can do something with the Jets this last year or maybe two. I think he’s a very interesting person. He’s been my favorite for a long time. I always liked him in Green Bay. They have a lot of young talent (with the Jets) and he’s an old head so I’m not real sure how it’s going to work.”

Nylan Brown, Ben Davis, Sr.

Ben Davis's Nylan Brown poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-11, 230-pound Kent State recruit racked up a team-high 109 tackles, including eight for a loss, and had one fumble recovery and caused one fumble as a junior for the 6-4 Giants. Brown has 163 career tackles.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I would probably say ‘Transformers.’”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I would definitely say TikTok for the weightlifting stuff. And then the cooking methods on there. I definitely try to make some of the stuff I see or do some of the workouts they do. I would definitely say any type of pasta or some type of special technique that I see.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “I know for a fact every time coach (Russ) Mann sees us he’s like, ‘What’s up G?’ Or he’ll say in practice that you should always be an alpha. Whenever it comes to anything in life you always want to be the alpha. But yeah, ‘What’s up G?’ That’s what he says every time you see him.”

Why do you wear No. 8? “When I was a freshman there was this young man named Charles Knuckols who played safety for us. He was an absolute dawg. He ended up leading the team in tackles. His demeanor in practice, in the games, was like, ‘Nobody can stop me.’ I’m going to run through it. He was just a dawg. You couldn’t stop him when it came to anything. He got overlooked in my opinion. I feel the same way. I’ve been overlooked my entire life and ‘8’ always fit me. But Charles Knuckols — that’s the main reason.”

LeBron or Jordan? “That’s a biased question. I didn’t grow up watching (Jordan) in the 90s and 80s. I’ve seen highlights, you know, but M.J. is just that guy. LeBron he’s more of a little bit my era even though he came out in 2003. I’m biased. I always loved LeBron. But they are both great players.”

Best current fast food go to? “I don’t eat out like that, but I’ll give two restaurants that are best — Chipotle and Chick-fil-A. They are always delicious.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I don’t watch the NFL like that, but I really like Patrick Mahomes. That’s a good dude when it comes to knowing the game. I watched a little bit of the Netflix series ‘Quarterback.’

Cannon Brunes, Western Boone, Sr.

Western Boone Cannon Brunes poses for a photo Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at Decatur Central High School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-11, 220-pound Brunes racked up 133 tackles, including 23 for loss, along with nine sacks, four fumble recoveries, two caused fumbles and one blocked field goal for a 9-2 Western Boone team. He has 365 career tackles, 27 ½ sacks and 10 fumble recoveries. Brunes has also rushed for 344 yards and five touchdowns.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I have watched pickleball a lot.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d probably have to say Twitter because I probably get the most (information) from Twitter. I don’t really like social media, but Twitter is the one I probably go to.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “There’s lot of things he says, probably some things I can’t say. But he usually says, ‘That’s my two cents.’”

Why do you wear No. 3? “I wear No. 3 because of my dad. He wore No. 3 in high school so I decided to wear No. 3.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. I like Jordan a lot. I’m not a big fan of LeBron. I just like how Jordan plays, his style and how he is as a person.”

Best current fast food go to? “I would probably have to say Portillo’s in Westfield. I love their hot dogs.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I might have to say Brock Purdy. He’s just a nice guy. Not cocky at all.”

Sam Feeney, Bishop Chatard, Sr.

Bishop Chatard's Sam Feeney poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-2, 205-pound outside linebacker was a leader for the Class 3A state champions as a junior, finishing with 83 tackles, including nine for a loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Feeney’s offer list includes Ball State, Indiana State, Navy and Western Michigan, among others.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I don’t really watch a lot of movies, but watched ‘Pacific Rim’ which has these monsters and stuff. It’s pretty cool.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram because it’s a mix of Twitter and Snapchat where I can talk to my friends and also post out some stuff.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Mostly just ‘beat their ass.’ Plain and simple. He gets straight to the point. I like it.”

Why do you wear No. 10? “Not really much (of a story). My brother wore No. 5 last year. I tried to keep as close to him as I could.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Definitely Jordan. He played in a more physical era. I watched his movie (‘The Last Dance’). LeBron is kind of soft. Jordan is a lot tougher.”

Best current fast food go to? “Definitely Jimmy John’s. I got it a couple hours ago. I usually get a regular BLT. And I usually get two of them because they are so good.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “I’m going to have to go with a really young one. It’s got to be Anthony Richardson because the Colts haven’t had a franchise quarterback for a while. I hope he’s a franchise quarterback so we can put up a good fight against some other teams. I’m excited about that pick. I really didn’t want us to pick Will Levis because I think he’s going to be a bust. I’m glad we got Anthony Richardson.”

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Mason Alexander, Hamilton Southeastern, Jr.

Hamilton Southeastern's Mason Alexander poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-foot, 170-pound Alexander had 21 tackles, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries as a sophomore. He also was the kickoff returner for the Royals, averaging 24.7 yards on 16 returns. The three-star prospect has offers from Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin and a several Mid-American Conference schools.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I’m not going to lie — ‘SpongeBob.’ It’s always going to be a classic.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “TikTok. Just for watching videos.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? "When he gets mad, he’ll just yell out, ‘Frick!’ or ‘Frickin' a!’”

Why do you wear No. 15? “So No. 15 is a double meaning. I lost my dad when I was 8 years old. The date was June 15, 2015. (And) I was born on Sept. 15.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Always gotta go with the GOAT, Jordan. Come on, now.”

Best current fast food go to? “I’m not going to lie, I don’t really go out to eat that much. I’d rather stay home and cook. Name it and I can cook it. My favorite is alfredo, though.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Patty Mahomes. Come on now, he won the Super Bowl. And we wear the same number. I’m about to start watching (the ‘Quarterback’ documentary). Someone recommended it to me.”

Jayon Harvey, Franklin Central, Sr.

Franklin Central's Jayon Harvey poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-11, 175-pound Harvey was a two-way standout for the Flashes last season and will be again as a senior. He made 66 tackles and blocked a punt as a junior at defensive back and caught 25 passes for 359 yards and four TDs as a receiver. Harvey also averaged 25.5 yards on 13 kickoff returns.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I watched a TV show called 'BMF.' I just started watching the second season. There are two seasons.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably TikTok. I’m on that every day, all day (in the summer) if I’m not at practice. Probably TikTok.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Every time he says, ‘I ain’t never been soft so I don’t know what you’re going through.’ So any of our guys that are going in the training room, he just gives them a hard time about that.”

Why do you wear No. 4? I just got used to it. My dad wore No. 4 when he was in high school football. I think the (single-digit) numbers look the best.”

LeBron or Jordan? “LeBron. I never really watched Michael Jordan play, but I’ve watched LeBron my whole life. I don’t really watch basketball that much, but I play with him on (NBA) 2K.”

Best current fast food go to? “McDonald’s. Probably twice a week.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Patrick Mahomes. I like his skills. He’s pretty tough.”

Hudauri Hines, Franklin Central, Sr.

Franklin Central's Hudauri Hines poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-2, 185-pound Hines, a Purdue commit, is coming off a season that saw him make 25 tackles and recover a fumble from his cornerback spot. Hines is also a key player on the offense for the Flashes, making eight catches for 116 yards last season.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I’d probably say this movie on Netflix called ‘Prisoners.’ It’s an action movie, a mystery. It’s a good movie. You should watch it.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d probably say TikTok. It’s just funny. Everything is on there.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Let me tell you a story. Me and some of my teammates went to Dick’s to get some stuff. One of his old teammates was there. We were talking about how coach (Jayson) West always tells us about how he was so tough in high school. Like he broke his legs and still played. He broke his arm and still played. And we’re so soft because if we get hurt we have to go the training room. (His teammate) told us none of that ever happened and he was never like that and all of that was a lie. But we still listen to him. We didn’t tell him that happened.”

Why do you wear No. 7? “My little sister, her name is ‘Seven’ for the seventh child.”

LeBron or Jordan? “It’s LeBron. It’s not really an argument anymore.”

Best current fast food go to? “I’d say Taco Bell. I get the veggie burrito. Beans, lettuce, guacamole, rice. Put some sauce on it. Does the job every time.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Joe Burrow. I like his swag. You don’t really see that from a quarterback. He brings that out. I like that.”

Christian Peterson, Carmel, Sr.

Carmel's Christian Peterson poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 5-11, 180-pound Indiana recruit made 35 tackles as a junior for the Greyhounds, intercepted three passes and blocked a field goal. He is also a capable offensive player and kick and punt returner. As a sophomore at Pike, he caught 25 passes for 226 yards and three TDs. He will likely have an impact on both sides of the ball this season.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “I’m going to probably say ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix. I finished it in two days. I like Patrick Mahomes (after watching it). He’s the winner.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram because it’s the most common. A lot of my friends are on it. Twitter is cool too but it’s more serious and it’s for my recruiting. You just grow up with (social media) and are around it 24/7.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Probably, ‘It doesn’t matter, get better.’ He says, ‘Doesn’t matter, get better’ every day. It’s to everybody, all the time.”

Why do you wear No. 3? “I used to wear No. 2. But then my sophomore year, a senior wanted No. 2 and he had No. 3 so we switched.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. One of my favorite athletes. Actually, LeBron is pretty cool though. But I like Michael Jordan.”

Best current fast food go to? “Chick-fil-A. Chick-fil-A or Raising Cane’s. The Cane’s in Noblesville is fire.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Lamar Jackson. I watched him at Louisville and he was really good. Or Patrick Mahomes. He’s just a winner. You have to like Patrick Mahomes if you like football. I’m a fan.”

Caden Vanderbush, Plainfield, Sr.

Plainfield's Caden Vanderbush poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: The 6-5, 200-pound Eastern Michigan commit made 39 tackles, one interception and one fumble recovery as a junior. He also is a key player for the Quakers’ offense. Vanderbush had 25 receptions for 236 yards and one TD last season for the sectional champions.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “Everyone is saying ‘Quarterback’ but I gotta say it (too). My favorite quarterback is Kirk (Cousins). He went to Michigan State and that’s where my dad went.”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “Probably Instagram. I just like looking at posts on there.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “He has a motto ‘TLC.’ Trust, love, commitment.”

Why do you wear No. 1? “It was just the number I was given as a freshman and I just rolled with it. It’s a good number.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Jordan. He’s the GOAT. My dad taught me that when I was young.”

Best current fast food go to? “Probably (Raising) Cane’s. They just got a new one in Avon so it’s close.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Probably Josh Allen because he can just do it all.”

Mark Zackery, Ben Davis, Jr.

Ben Davis's Mark Zackery poses for a photo Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indianapolis.

2022 stats: In seven games as a sophomore, Zackery had 18 tackles and caught eight passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. Zackery, a starter on the Ben Davis state championship basketball team, has football offers from Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Tennessee, USC and several others.

What is your favorite thing you’ve watched recently? “‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Stranger Things.’”

What is your favorite form of social media and why? “I’d have to say TikTok because they produce different content that pops up on the ‘For You’ page so I see different stuff all day. I could scroll all day.”

Can you do an impression of your coach or is there anything he says a lot? “Oh yeah, he’s always like, ‘What’s up G? What’s up G?’ He says that all the time.”

Why do you wear No. 4? “I’ve been wearing since I was little and I’m Mark Zackery IV. I was No. 2 in basketball because a senior had No. 4 but I’m thinking about switching this year.”

LeBron or Jordan? “Kevin Durant. But if I had to choose between those guys, I’d say Michael Jordan for sure. When I watched the ‘Last Dance’ documentary I was like, ‘Oh yeah, he’s certified.’”

Best current fast food go to? “It’s not here, but I got back from Las Vegas and really liked In-N-Out (Burger). But here I like Chick-fil-A.”

Favorite current NFL quarterback and why? “Definitely Justin Fields. I like how he can move. He was seventh in rushing in the whole league and he’s a quarterback so it shows how he can do both on the ground and throwing. I like that about him. And he went to Ohio State.”

Call Star reporter Kyle Neddenriep at (317) 444-6649.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football: 2023 IndyStar Super Team defense