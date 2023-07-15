IndyCar Toronto starting lineup: Christian Lundgaard claims pole in wet, wild qualifying

Christian Lundgaard deftly overcame the vacillating conditions from dry to wet to win the pole position for Sunday's Honda Indy Toronto as a rain shower during qualifying turned the starting lineup upside down.

Lundgaard qualified first in his No. 45 Dallara-Honda with a lap of 1 minute, 4.1567 seconds on the 11-turn, 1.786 mile circuit near the end of the session as the track began to dry out.

Scott McLaughlin was second with a 1:04.4790 lap in the final round, followed by Pato O'Ward, Marcus Ercisson, Felix Rosenqvist and Will Power.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It's the second pole position of the season for Lundgaard, who qualified first for the first time in his IndyCar career at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course two months ago. The Rahal Lettermen Lanigan Racing driver, who was the series' 2022 rookie of the year, has made the Fast Six in four of eight races on road or street courses this season.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Click here for Honda Indy Toronto qualifying speeds | Round 1, Group 1 | Round 1, Group 2 | Round 2 l Round 3

INDYCAR IN TORONTO: Schedule, details for watching this weekend on Peacock

"The car was there, and I can't thank this team enough," Lundgaard told NBC Sports' Dillon Welch on Peacock. "I know that it's wet, and it's tricky. But looking where we were on street circuits earlier this year, we've made huge progress. It's always important to be at the front. We don't know the weather tomorrow, but we're at the front, and we just need to take off.

Advertisement

Points leader Alex Palou will be starting a season-worst 15th after failing to advance from the first round as rain began to fall toward the end of the Group 1 session.

Tom Blomqvist will start 20th in his IndyCar debut for Meyer Shank Racing in place of Simon Pagenaud, who continues to recover from his crash at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.

Starting positions for other notables: Scott Dixon (seventh), Kyle Kirkwood (eighth), Romain Grosjean (ninth) Josef Newgarden (11th), Colton Herta (14th).