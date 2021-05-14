IndyCar Toronto event canceled for second consecutive year as series weighs options

For the second consecutive year, the IndyCar Honda Indy Toronto was canceled for 2021 because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place for Ontario.

In Friday morning release, the NTT IndyCar Series announced Toronto, which had been slated for July 9-11, had been removed from its 2021 schedule but promised to return next year.

“The NTT IndyCar Series race around Exhibition Place and Princes’ Gates is a hallmark of our summer schedule,” Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said in the release. “To have that void for a second straight year is heartbreaking. We deeply miss our fans there and urge them to remain safe during these unprecedented times. IndyCar looks forward to a high-powered return in 2022 and for years to come.”

The move leaves the schedule with four street courses — Detroit, Nashville, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg last month and the Grand Prix of Long Beach, which will end the season Sept. 26.

In its release, IndyCar said it was considering “various scenarios” to replace Toronto on its 2021 season.

Reportedly, among the options would be adding a second race to its current events at Worldwide Technology Raceway at Gateway (Aug. 21) or Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Both Gateway and Mid-Ohio played host to doubleheader weekends after the 2020 schedule was impacted by the pandemic.

Adding a race at Gateway would offer another oval event for the series, which has only four on the 2021 schedule.

Mid-Ohio races are promoted by Green Savoree Promotions, which also promotes the IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio.

IndyCar will begin its monthlong residency at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with practice and qualifying Friday for the GMR Grand Prix.

