IndyCar Series race at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca schedule, TV, streaming, radio
After a brief (on-track) break, the IndyCar Series returns to action on the West Coast. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is scheduled for Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, 95 laps on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course.
Scott Dixon won last year's chaotic race on this track, which was the season finale. Colton Herta has won here twice since the series returned in 2019.
Will Power earned his first win in two years at Road America two weeks ago, taking the series points lead in the process. Nolan Siegel is back on the grid with Arrow McLaren.
IndyCar schedule at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca
All times ET
Friday, June 21
4:10-4:35 p.m.: Indy NXT practice, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
5-6:15 p.m.: IndyCar Series practice, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
6:40-7:05 p.m.: Indy NXT practice, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
Saturday, June 22
Noon-12:30 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
1-2 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
3:25-4:40 p.m.: Indy NXT race, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
5:15-6:45 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
Sunday, June 23
3-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218,
3:55-5:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
6-9 p.m.: IndyCar race, USA, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
IndyCar news from IndyStar
IndyCar's new TV deal with Fox Sports: The good, bad and remaining questions
Fox’s offer 'was too good': Why IndyCar believes new media rights deal can lift series
More: IndyCar announces 2025 schedule including full network TV slate with Fox
2024 IndyCar Series schedule
Times are ET for TV coverage
Date, time
Location
TV/winner
March 10
St. Petersburg, Fla.%
March 24
Thermal, Calif.*#
April 21
Long Beach, Calif.%
April 28
Leeds, Ala.#
May 11
Indianapolis#
May 26
Indianapolis@
June 2
Detroit%
June 9
Elkhart Lake, Wis.#
June 23, 6 p.m.
Monterey, Calif.#
USA
July 7, 1:30 p.m.
Lexington, Ohio#
NBC
July 13, 8 p.m.
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 14, noon
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 21, 1 p.m.
Toronto%
Peacock
Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
Gateway, Ill.@
USA
Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
Portland#
USA
Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee@
Peacock
Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee@
USA
Sept. 15, 3 p.m.
Nashville@
NBC
IndyCar Series points standings
(Through June 9)
Will Power, 236
Alex Palou, 231
Scott Dixon, 225
Pato O'Ward, 184
Scott McLaughlin, 179
Kyle Kirkwood, 179
Colton Herta, 176
Josef Newgarden, 169
Alexander Rossi, 162
Felix Rosenqvist, 157
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IndyCar Series race at Laguna Seca schedule, TV, streaming, radio