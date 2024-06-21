IndyCar Series race at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca schedule, TV, streaming, radio

After a brief (on-track) break, the IndyCar Series returns to action on the West Coast. The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey is scheduled for Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca, 95 laps on the 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course.

Scott Dixon won last year's chaotic race on this track, which was the season finale. Colton Herta has won here twice since the series returned in 2019.

Will Power earned his first win in two years at Road America two weeks ago, taking the series points lead in the process. Nolan Siegel is back on the grid with Arrow McLaren.

IndyCar schedule at Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca

All times ET

Friday, June 21

4:10-4:35 p.m.: Indy NXT practice, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

5-6:15 p.m.: IndyCar Series practice, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

6:40-7:05 p.m.: Indy NXT practice, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

Saturday, June 22

Noon-12:30 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

1-2 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

3:25-4:40 p.m.: Indy NXT race, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

5:15-6:45 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

Sunday, June 23

3-3:30 p.m.: IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218,

3:55-5:10 p.m.: Indy NXT race, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

6-9 p.m.: IndyCar race, USA, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through June 9)

Will Power, 236 Alex Palou, 231 Scott Dixon, 225 Pato O'Ward, 184 Scott McLaughlin, 179 Kyle Kirkwood, 179 Colton Herta, 176 Josef Newgarden, 169 Alexander Rossi, 162 Felix Rosenqvist, 157

