IndyCar Series race at Elkhart Lake starting grid; Josef Newgarden crashes

The IndyCar Series concludes a 6-week stretch of on-track action with a 55-lap race on the 14-turn, 4-mile road course at Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Scott Dixon won a messy race on the streets of Detroit last weekend and leads the championship race. Alex Palou won the 2023 race at Elkhart Lake.

There is a driver change coming into the weekend. Nolan Siegel is in place of Agustin Canapino at Juncos Hollinger Racing, at least for this weekend.

Josef Newgarden crashes hard in IndyCar qualifying

The back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner hits a barrier hard during the Fast Six qualifying. He's OK, but the car will need a lot of work before Sunday's race. Newgarden qualifies fifth.

Series rookie Linus Lundqvist wins pole position.

IndyCar Xpel Grand Prix at Road America starting grid

Linus Lundqvist Colton Herta Marcus Armstrong Kyle Kirkwood Josef Newgarden Will Power Alex Palou Scott McLaughlin Alexander Rossi Scott Dixon Pato O'Ward Kyffin Simpson Christian Lundgaard Romain Grosjean Marcus Ericsson Christian Rasmussen Rinus VeeKey Theo Pourchaire Santino Ferrucci Jack Harvey Nolan Siegel Felix Rosenqvist Luca Ghiotto Graham Rahal Pietro Fittipaldi Sting Ray Robb Helio Castroneves

What channel is IndyCar race at Elkhart Lake on?

All times ET

Sunday, June 9

12:15-12:45 p.m.: IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

1:05-2:20 p.m.: Indy NXT race, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

3:30-6 p.m.: IndyCar race, NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218

2024 IndyCar Series schedule

Times are ET for TV coverage

IndyCar Series points standings

(Through June 2)

Scott Dixon, 216 Alex Palou, 198 Will Power, 185 Pato O'Ward, 160 Alexander Rossi, 150 Kyle Kirkwood, 148 Colton Herta, 147 Scott McLaughlin, 141 Felix Rosenqvist, 140 Josef Newgarden, 128

