IndyCar Series race at Elkhart Lake starting grid; Josef Newgarden crashes
The IndyCar Series concludes a 6-week stretch of on-track action with a 55-lap race on the 14-turn, 4-mile road course at Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Scott Dixon won a messy race on the streets of Detroit last weekend and leads the championship race. Alex Palou won the 2023 race at Elkhart Lake.
There is a driver change coming into the weekend. Nolan Siegel is in place of Agustin Canapino at Juncos Hollinger Racing, at least for this weekend.
Josef Newgarden crashes hard in IndyCar qualifying
The back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner hits a barrier hard during the Fast Six qualifying. He's OK, but the car will need a lot of work before Sunday's race. Newgarden qualifies fifth.
Huge hit for Newgarden. Glad he got out right away. #IndyCar #XPELGP pic.twitter.com/g02UkvaQwQ
Series rookie Linus Lundqvist wins pole position.
IndyCar Xpel Grand Prix at Road America starting grid
Linus Lundqvist
Colton Herta
Marcus Armstrong
Kyle Kirkwood
Josef Newgarden
Will Power
Alex Palou
Scott McLaughlin
Alexander Rossi
Scott Dixon
Pato O'Ward
Kyffin Simpson
Christian Lundgaard
Romain Grosjean
Marcus Ericsson
Christian Rasmussen
Rinus VeeKey
Theo Pourchaire
Santino Ferrucci
Jack Harvey
Nolan Siegel
Felix Rosenqvist
Luca Ghiotto
Graham Rahal
Pietro Fittipaldi
Sting Ray Robb
Helio Castroneves
What channel is IndyCar race at Elkhart Lake on?
All times ET
Sunday, June 9
12:15-12:45 p.m.: IndyCar Series warmup, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
1:05-2:20 p.m.: Indy NXT race, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
3:30-6 p.m.: IndyCar race, NBC, Peacock, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio, SiriusXM Channel 218
2024 IndyCar Series schedule
Times are ET for TV coverage
Date, time
Location
TV/winner
March 10
St. Petersburg, Fla.%
March 24
Thermal, Calif.*#
April 21
Long Beach, Calif.%
April 28
Leeds, Ala.#
May 11
Indianapolis#
May 26
Indianapolis@
June 2
Detroit%
June 9, 3:30 p.m.
Elkhart Lake, Wis.#
NBC
June 23, 6 p.m.
Monterey, Calif.#
USA
July 7, 1:30 p.m.
Lexington, Ohio#
NBC
July 13, 8 p.m.
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 14, noon
Newton, Iowa@
NBC
July 21, 1 p.m.
Toronto%
Peacock
Aug. 17, 6 p.m.
Gateway, Ill.@
USA
Aug. 25, 3 p.m.
Portland#
USA
Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Milwaukee@
Peacock
Sept. 1, 2:30 p.m.
Milwaukee@
USA
Sept. 15, 3 p.m.
Nashville@
NBC
IndyCar Series points standings
(Through June 2)
Scott Dixon, 216
Alex Palou, 198
Will Power, 185
Pato O'Ward, 160
Alexander Rossi, 150
Kyle Kirkwood, 148
Colton Herta, 147
Scott McLaughlin, 141
Felix Rosenqvist, 140
Josef Newgarden, 128
