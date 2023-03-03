IndyCar series at St. Petersburg: Schedule, entries, details, qualifying and race results from the season opener
North America’s open-wheel series returns from its offseason as IndyCar takes over the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, this weekend. The NTT series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the Indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Here’s what to know ahead of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg broadcast schedule
All times ET
Friday, March 3
3-4:15 p.m.: Practice 1 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Saturday, March 4
10-11 a.m.: Practice 2 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
2:15-3:30 p.m.: Qualifying (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Sunday, March 5
Noon-2:30 p.m.: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (NBC, Universo, SiriusXM, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio)
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg details
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida
Turns: 14 (nine right, five left)
Track length: 1.80 miles
Laps: 100
Lap record: 59.346 seconds (Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, 2022)
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg entries list
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Marcus Armstrong (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Weather for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
It’s Florida and it’s surrounded on three sides by water, so expect wildly varying conditions. As of Friday afternoon, it is forecast to be hot and humid with highs in the low 80s and a better than 50 percent chance of rain Sunday. Even in optimal conditions, St. Petersburg is described by drivers as one of the most physically demanding races on the calendar so having to wrestle the car around in the rain for even a portion of the 100 laps would present an even stiffer challenge.