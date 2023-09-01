IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races, including this weekend in Portland
Will Power defends his 2022 series championship
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Street Circuit, Florida
March 5, noon ET
Podium: Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon
PPG 375
Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
April 2, noon ET
Podium: Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou
Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach
Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach California
April 16, 3 p.m. ET
Podium: Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson
Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix
Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama
April 30, 3 p.m. ET
Podium: Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Will Power
GMR Grand Prix
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi
107th Indianapolis 500
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
May 28, noon ET
Podium: Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci
Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix
Downtown Detroit Street Circuit
June 4, 3 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist
Sonsio Grand Prix
Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin
June 18, 1 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward
Honda Indy 200
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, Ohio
July 2, 1:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Will Power
Honda Indy Toronto
Exhibition Place Street Circuit, Toronto
July 16, 1:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Christian Lundgaard, Alex Palou, Colton Herta
Hy-Vee Homefront 250
Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
July 22, 3 p.m. ET
Podium: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O'Ward
Hy-Vee One-Step 250
Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
July 23, 2 p.m. ET
Podium: Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Alex Palou
Music City Grand Prix
Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tennessee
August 6, noon ET
Podium: Kyle Kirkwood, Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou
Gallagher Grand Prix
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
August 12, 2 p.m. ET
Podium: Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Pato O'Ward
Bommarito Automotive Group 500
World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, Missouri
August 27, 3:30 p.m. ET
Podium: Scott Dixon, Pato O'Ward, David Malukas
Grand Prix of Portland
Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon
September 3, 3 p.m. ET
Grand Prix of Monterey
WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California
September 10, 2:30 p.m. ET