IndyCar schedule 2023: Dates and locations for all 17 races, including this weekend at Laguna Seca

Reigning champion Will Power will be looking for a third IndyCar series title in 2023. (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

The NTT IndyCar series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Street Circuit, Florida

March 5, noon ET

Podium: Marcus Ericsson, Pato O'Ward, Scott Dixon

PPG 375

Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

April 2, noon ET

Podium: Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward, Alex Palou

Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach

Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach California

April 16, 3 p.m. ET

Podium: Kyle Kirkwood, Romain Grosjean, Marcus Ericsson

Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix

Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Alabama

April 30, 3 p.m. ET

Podium: Scott McLaughlin, Romain Grosjean, Will Power

GMR Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

May 13, 3:30 p.m. ET

Podium: Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, Alexander Rossi

107th Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

May 28, noon ET

Podium: Josef Newgarden, Marcus Ericsson, Santino Ferrucci

Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix

Downtown Detroit Street Circuit

June 4, 3 p.m. ET

Podium: Alex Palou, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist

Sonsio Grand Prix

Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

June 18, 1 p.m. ET

Podium: Alex Palou, Josef Newgarden, Pato O'Ward

Honda Indy 200

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Troy Township, Ohio

July 2, 1:30 p.m. ET

Podium: Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Will Power

Honda Indy Toronto

Exhibition Place Street Circuit, Toronto

July 16, 1:30 p.m. ET

Podium: Christian Lundgaard, Alex Palou, Colton Herta

Hy-Vee Homefront 250

Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

July 22, 3 p.m. ET

Podium: Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, Pato O'Ward

Hy-Vee One-Step 250

Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

July 23, 2 p.m. ET

Podium: Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Alex Palou

Music City Grand Prix

Nashville Street Circuit, Nashville, Tennessee

August 6, noon ET

Podium: Kyle Kirkwood, Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou

Gallagher Grand Prix

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

August 12, 2 p.m. ET

Podium: Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Pato O'Ward

Bommarito Automotive Group 500

World Wide Technology Raceway, St. Louis, Missouri

August 27, 3:30 p.m. ET

Podium: Scott Dixon, Pato O'Ward, David Malukas

Grand Prix of Portland

Portland International Raceway, Portland, Oregon

September 3, 3 p.m. ET

Podium: Alex Palou, Felix Rosenqvist, Scott Dixon

Grand Prix of Monterey

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Monterey, California

September 10, 2:30 p.m. ET