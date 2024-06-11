IndyCar at Road America; Will Power reflects on win, challenges

IndyCar driver Will Power wins at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - A race car driver is wired to win, but veteran Will Power hadn't done that in a couple of years.

The IndyCar standout was distracted by his wife's health struggles and his car's inconsistency. But with his wife now doing well, Power ended a winless drought at Road America on Sunday, June 9.

Power is now in the lead for the season points championship. He and the rest of the circuit will be at the Milwaukee Mile for a doubleheader on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.

Van Vooren: Okay, congratulations Will. They have a driver history chart here in the notes, and Scott Dixon has raced here longer than you have, and Helio Castroneves, but nobody longer ago than you won at Road America. How does it feel this year to get back into the winner's circle?

Power: It's been a long time. It's been kind of a bit of a struggle, so we've been fast, and I've got a great team behind me. I feel like they deserve this win. They've worked hard, we've all worked hard, but they execute every week for me in the pits with car preparation, Chevy with the engine, great sponsor in Verizon, so I feel very privileged to drive for them, and I love paying them back with a win.

Van Vooren: Privilege is a good "p" word. Power is a good "p" word. Persistence is one, too. You've really had to stay with a lot in life and in racing. How have you done so?

Power: It's just life. It's never perfect, everybody has their ups and downs, It doesn't matter who you are. So you should always feel grateful that you've got a good life, and there's always someone that's got it worse than you, so you've got to enjoy it.

Van Vooren: You seem like you're enjoying this. The satisfaction of being able to do it on a tough day with a lot of changeability. The cautions early, the tires, the strategy. What kind of level of satisfaction do you feel, particularly when it's been a while since you've been able to lift the heaviest trophy?

Power: I feel very satisfied, because it wasn't really a straightforward race. You had to make your fuel, make good laps when you were going long. My in-laps were very good and there were many factors that went into – thats the only way you win in IndyCar, it's a very tough series.

Van Vooren: What does this mean for your team? It's a Penske podium party, really.

Power: We dominated today, as a group, so I think Roger will be really happy about that. We're really fighting for a championship, we want to win that. We won the 500 with Josef, so if I can go on and win the championship, that would be a phenomenal year for the whole team.