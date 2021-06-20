IndyCar results and points standings after Road America REV Group Grand Prix

Road America results and points standings: Taking advantage of a problem for Josef Newgarden on a restart, Alex Palou took the lead with two laps remaining Sunday to win the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America and retake the NTT IndyCar Series points lead

Palou’s No. 10 Dallara-Honda finished 1.9106 seconds ahead of Colton Herta and Will Power as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver led only five of 55 laps in scoring his second victory of the season. Palou’s first career IndyCar win came in the season opener at Barber Motorsports Park.

Palou has a 28-point lead over Pato O’Ward, who finished ninth after winning last week at Detroit. He is the first Chip Ganassi Racing driver other than Scott Dixon to win multiple races in a season since Dario Franchitti in 2011.

Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps and finished 21st of 25 drivers with his No. 2 Dallara-Chevrolet as the last car on the lead lap. It was the second consecutive near-miss for the two-time series champion, who finished second last week at Detroit after O’Ward passed him with three laps remaining.

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday in the REV Group Grand Prix at Road America:

RESULTS

Here is the finishing order with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (5) Alex Palou, Honda, 55, Running

2. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running

3. (4) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running

4. (13) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running

5. (7) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 55, Running

6. (18) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running

7. (9) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55, Running

8. (20) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55, Running

9. (10) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 55, Running

10. (22) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 55, Running

11. (14) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running

12. (16) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 55, Running

13. (8) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 55, Running

14. (17) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running

15. (19) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 55, Running

16. (11) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 55, Running

17. (3) Jack Harvey, Honda, 55, Running

18. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 55, Running

19. (25) Cody Ware, Honda, 55, Running

20. (15) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 55, Running

21. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running

22. (23) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 54, Running

23. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 50, Off Course

24. (21) Kevin Magnussen, Chevrolet, 33, Off Course

25. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 19, Mechanical

Winner’s average speed: 119.424 mph; Time of race: 1:50:55.0534; Margin of victory: 1.9106 seconds; Cautions: 4 for 7 laps; Lead changes: 11 among 7 drivers; Lap Leaders: Newgarden 1-13; Palou 14; Dixon 15; Newgarden 16-24; Magnussen 25-30; Sato 31-32; Newgarden 33-39; Palou 40-41; Chilton 42-48; Askew 49-50; Newgarden 51-53; Palou 54-55.

POINTS

Through nine races, here are the full points standings for:

Drivers

Entrants

Engine manufacturers

Top 10 in the standings: Palou 349, O’Ward 321, Dixon 296, Newgarden 261, Pagenaud 255, VeeKay 243, Herta 242, Ericsson 239, Rahal 228, Sato 206.

NEXT: The NTT IndyCar Series will race Sunday, July 4 (noon ET, NBC) at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the 10th round of the 2021 season (click here for the full broadcast schedule this year).

