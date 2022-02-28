IndyCar results and points after St. Pete GP

IndyCar St Pete results and points standings: Scott McLaughlin opened the 2022 season as a first-time winner in the NTT IndyCar Series, holding off defending series champion Alex Palou for a victory in Sunday’s Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The second-year driver won in his 18th start in delivering the 223rd victory for Team Penske.

Palou opened his title defense with a runner-up finish (rebounding from a crash in qualifying.

The Shoey made its way to IndyCar!👟 @smclaughlin93 celebrated his first NTT @INDYCAR SERIES win by pouring his beer into a shoe and drinking from it. 🍺 pic.twitter.com/oP5VzuF1Mr — IndyCar on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) February 28, 2022

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Firestone Grand Prix of St Pete:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 100-lap race on the streets of Long Beach. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.

Here is the finishing order in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out:

1. (1) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 100, Running

2. (10) Alex Palou, Honda, 100, Running

3. (2) Will Power, Chevrolet, 100, Running

4. (3) Colton Herta, Honda, 100, Running

5. (5) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 100, Running

6. (4) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 100, Running

7. (11) Graham Rahal, Honda, 100, Running

8. (7) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Running

9. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 100, Running

10. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 100, Running

11. (15) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 100, Running

12. (16) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 100, Running

13. (23) Jack Harvey, Honda, 100, Running

14. (17) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 100, Running

15. (6) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 100, Running

16. (9) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 100, Running

17. (21) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 100, Running

18. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 100, Running

19. (19) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 100, Running

20. (13) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 100, Running

21. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 100, Running

22. (18) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 100, Running

23. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 99, Running

24. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 97, Running

25. (14) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 62, Mechanical

26. (24) David Malukas, Honda, 23, Contact

Story continues

Winner’s average speed: 96.899 mph; Time of Race: 1:51:27.3466; Margin of victory: 0.5095 of a second; Cautions: 1 for 8 laps; Lead changes: Eight among six drivers. Lap leaders: McLaughlin 1-26; Rossi 27-36; Dixon 37-48; VeeKay 49-61; McLaughlin 62-63; Palou 64; Power 65; Dixon 66-79; McLaughlin 80-100.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the season opener for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Top 10 in the standings: McLaughlin 54, Palou 41, Power 36, Herta 32, Grosjean 30, VeeKay 29, Rahal 26, Dixon 25, Ericsson 22, Sato 20

IndyCar results and points after St. Pete GP originally appeared on NBCSports.com