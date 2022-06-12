IndyCar results and points after Road America

IndyCar Road America results, points: Josef Newgarden remained the only multiple winner in the NTT IndyCar Series this season as the championship hunt significantly was jumbled for the third consecutive race.

With the victory Sunday in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Newgarden moved up two spots in the points standings to third. Road America runner-up Marcus Ericsson reclaimed the points lead that he first took after his Indy 500 victory.

With nine races remaining, Ericsson is 27 points ahead of Will Power, who fell out of the top spot by finishing 19th after contact with rookie Devlin DeFrancesco (who was penalized).

Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou also lost ground in the points after finishing in the last two spots Sunday at Road America as the only drivers unable to complete 55 laps.

Another race, another new championship leader!@Ericsson_Marcus re-takes the points lead as @josefnewgarden moves up two spots to third overall with a win at @roadamerica. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/a6xiDWPHZq — INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 12, 2022

Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America:

RESULTS

Click here for the box score from the 55-lap race on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.

Full lap chart

Best section times

Full section data

Event summary

Pit stop summary

Here is the finishing order in the Sonsio Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):

Story continues

1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running

2. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running

3. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55, Running

4. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 55, Running

5. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running

6. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 55, Running

7. (8) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running

8. (22) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running

9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running

10. (13) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 55, Running

11. (12) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 55, Running

12. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 55, Running

13. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 55, Running

14. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 55, Running

15. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55, Running

16. (14) David Malukas, Honda, 55, Running

17. (17) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 55, Running

18. (21) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 55, Running

19. (15) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running

20. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 55, Running

21. (27) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 55, Running

22. (16) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 55, Running

23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 55, Running

24. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 54, Running

25. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 54, Running

26. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 46, Mechanical

27. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 36, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 117.174 mph; Time of race: 01:53:02.8097; Margin of victory: 3.3710 seconds; Cautions: 5 for 9 laps; Lead changes: 10 among seven drivers. Lap Leaders: Rossi 1-14; Ericsson 15-16; Sato 17; Rosenqvist 18-24; Newgarden 25-27; Rossi 28-29; Grosjean 30; Lundgaard 31; Newgarden 32-41; Ericsson 42; Newgarden 43-55.

POINTS

Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.

Here are the points standings after the eighth race of the season for:

Drivers

Engine manufacturers

Entrants

Pit stop performance

Top 10 in points: Ericsson 293, Power 266, Newgarden 261, O’Ward 248, Palou 246, Dixon 224, Rossi 218, Rosenqvist 203, McLaughlin 199, Pagenaud 197.

NEXT: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will take place July 3 in Lexington, Ohio. Broadcast coverage will begin at noon ET on NBC.

HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule with dates, times, networks/streaming

IndyCar results and points after Road America originally appeared on NBCSports.com