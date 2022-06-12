IndyCar results and points after Road America
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Josef NewgardenAmerican racing driver
- Marcus EricssonSwedish racing driver
- Alexander RossiAmerican racing driver
IndyCar Road America results, points: Josef Newgarden remained the only multiple winner in the NTT IndyCar Series this season as the championship hunt significantly was jumbled for the third consecutive race.
With the victory Sunday in the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America, Newgarden moved up two spots in the points standings to third. Road America runner-up Marcus Ericsson reclaimed the points lead that he first took after his Indy 500 victory.
With nine races remaining, Ericsson is 27 points ahead of Will Power, who fell out of the top spot by finishing 19th after contact with rookie Devlin DeFrancesco (who was penalized).
Pato O’Ward and Alex Palou also lost ground in the points after finishing in the last two spots Sunday at Road America as the only drivers unable to complete 55 laps.
Another race, another new championship leader!@Ericsson_Marcus re-takes the points lead as @josefnewgarden moves up two spots to third overall with a win at @roadamerica. #INDYCAR pic.twitter.com/a6xiDWPHZq
— INDYCAR on NBC (@IndyCaronNBC) June 12, 2022
Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America:
RESULTS
Click here for the box score from the 55-lap race on the 14-turn, 4.048-mile road course at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.
Here is the finishing order in the Sonsio Grand Prix with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 55, Running
2. (4) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 55, Running
3. (1) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 55, Running
4. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 55, Running
5. (11) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Running
6. (7) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 55, Running
7. (8) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 55, Running
8. (22) Graham Rahal, Honda, 55, Running
9. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 55, Running
10. (13) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 55, Running
11. (12) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 55, Running
12. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 55, Running
13. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 55, Running
14. (18) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 55, Running
15. (19) Takuma Sato, Honda, 55, Running
16. (14) David Malukas, Honda, 55, Running
17. (17) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 55, Running
18. (21) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 55, Running
19. (15) Will Power, Chevrolet, 55, Running
20. (24) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 55, Running
21. (27) Simona De Silvestro, Chevrolet, 55, Running
22. (16) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 55, Running
23. (23) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 55, Running
24. (26) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 54, Running
25. (25) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 54, Running
26. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 46, Mechanical
27. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 36, Contact
Winner’s average speed: 117.174 mph; Time of race: 01:53:02.8097; Margin of victory: 3.3710 seconds; Cautions: 5 for 9 laps; Lead changes: 10 among seven drivers. Lap Leaders: Rossi 1-14; Ericsson 15-16; Sato 17; Rosenqvist 18-24; Newgarden 25-27; Rossi 28-29; Grosjean 30; Lundgaard 31; Newgarden 32-41; Ericsson 42; Newgarden 43-55.
POINTS
Click here for the points tally in Sunday’s race.
Here are the points standings after the eighth race of the season for:
Top 10 in points: Ericsson 293, Power 266, Newgarden 261, O’Ward 248, Palou 246, Dixon 224, Rossi 218, Rosenqvist 203, McLaughlin 199, Pagenaud 197.
NEXT: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course will take place July 3 in Lexington, Ohio. Broadcast coverage will begin at noon ET on NBC.
HOW TO WATCH INDYCAR IN 2022: Full NBC Sports schedule with dates, times, networks/streaming
IndyCar results and points after Road America originally appeared on NBCSports.com