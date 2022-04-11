IndyCar results and points after Long Beach
With his first victory in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Josef Newgarden moved atop the NTT IndyCar Series points standings in the results through three races.
Newgarden won his second consecutive race this year as Team Penske remained unbeaten in 2022. Chip Ganassi Racing was the most recent team to open a season with three consecutive victories in 2020.
Romain Grosjean finished second in Sunday’s race on the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street course, and Alex Palou rounded out the podium. Will Power and Pato O’Ward also were in the top five.
Scott Dixon, Graham Rahal, Alexander Rossi, Helio Castroneves and Kyle Kirkwood rounded out the top 10.
Jimmie Johnson finished 20th after getting caught in his third crash of the race weekend.
Here are the IndyCar results and points standings Sunday after the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach:
RESULTS
Click here for the box score from the 85-lap race on the streets of Long Beach. Click here for the lap leader summary and here for the pit stop performance.
Here is the finishing order in the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach with starting position in parentheses, driver, engine, laps completed and reason out (if any):
1. (2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 85, Running
2. (6) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 85, Running
3. (3) Alex Palou, Honda, 85, Running
4. (7) Will Power, Chevrolet, 85, Running
5. (11) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 85, Running
6. (16) Scott Dixon, Honda, 85, Running
7. (13) Graham Rahal, Honda, 85, Running
8. (5) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 85, Running
9. (14) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 85, Running
10. (12) Kyle Kirkwood, Chevrolet, 85, Running
11. (4) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 85, Running
12. (17) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 85, Running
13. (15) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 85, Running
14. (9) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 85, Running
15. (20) Jack Harvey, Honda, 85, Running
16. (26) Tatiana Calderon, Chevrolet, 84, Running
17. (22) Takuma Sato, Honda, 83, Contact
18. (19) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 83, Running
19. (10) Simon Pagenaud, Honda, 81, Running
20. (25) Jimmie Johnson, Honda, 73, Contact
21. (18) David Malukas, Honda, 72, Contact
22. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 66, Contact
23. (1) Colton Herta, Honda, 55, Contact
24. (21) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 55, Contact
25. (23) Devlin DeFrancesco, Honda, 35, Contact
26. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 5, Contact
Winner’s average speed: 93.977 mph; Time of Race: 1:46:48.0102; Margin of victory: Under caution; Cautions: 4 for 14 laps; Lead changes: 5 among 5 drivers; Lap Leaders:
Herta 1-28; Newgarden 29; Power 30-31; DeFrancesco 32; Palou 33-54; Newgarden 55-85.
POINTS
Here are the points standings after the third race of the season for:
Top 10 in points: Newgarden 118, McLaughlin 113, Palou 103, Power 102, Dixon 83, Grosjean 75, VeeKay 67, Ericsson 66, O’Ward 63, Rahal 60
Rookie of the year standings: Lundgaard 42, Kirkwood 38, Malukas 34, Ilott 32, Calderon 20, DeFrancesco 20
