IndyCar racer and Detroit native returns home for Detroit Grand Prix

Four years ago, Nolan Allaer was in driving school in Clarkston. This weekend, he'll be competing in his first Detroit Grand Prix.

The 22 year-old Grosse Pointe Woods native and mechanical engineering student at the University of Miami (Ohio), will be entering his rookie season this year in the Indy NXT Series by Firestone, the "Triple-A" league for IndyCar, as Allaer's father described it. Allaer will start in 17th for Sunday morning's The Indy NXT Series race, beginning at 10:20 a.m. on the streets of downtown Detroit.

According to IndyCar's website, Allaer is a two-time Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) national champion. Rob Allaer, a two-time SCCA national champion in his own right, said his son's journey has been "a whirlwind."

"It's just remarkable, it's been a remarkable rise, but it has a lot to do with his talent, obviously," Rob Allaer said. "... He's committed to the sport, he's a student of the sport. He reads up everything. He watches every race. He just works at it. And it's just like anything else that anybody does, if you have a passion for it, you're gonna get good at it. And he has a true passion for driving."

'I'VE NEVER SEEN AN INDYCAR': Detroit Grand Prix kicks off with 'thrilling' free day for downtown races

Vice President of General Motors Sales Jun Ham, left, stands next to Indy NXT racer Nolan Allaer, middle, and Rob Allaer inside the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

A family tradition

Allaer is a fourth-generation racer. The racing legacy started off with Allaer's great-grandfather J. Lewis Cooper, and worked down the generations to J. Lewis Cooper Jr. (Allaer's grandfather), J. Lewis Cooper III (Allaer's uncle) and Allaer's father.

As a kid, after Nolan and his family moved to Tampa, he raced go karts, participating in the Florida Karting Championship series from 2008 to 2011 before changing his focus to hockey. After moving back to Michigan in 2017, Allaer along with his father and grandfather went to the Grand Prix at Belle Isle in 2018, where the bug for racing bit him for good and he started to pursue a racing career.

"I remember you stood above the drivers, you can look down into the cockpit as they go by and see their hands moving and fighting with the car," Allaer said, "and I just thought it was the coolest possible thing, like thinking there's a human being inside that vehicle and he's driving that. It just blew me away of what cars could do."

Keeping things local

Indy NXT driver Nolan Allaer graduates from race driver school May 31, 2020 at Waterford Hills Road racing in Clarkston. This weekend, he competes in his first Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Coming into the hometown race, Allaer wanted local sponsorship. Fans will see a Detroit Lions logo displayed across Allaer's helmet. National Coney Island and Faygo are sponsors, too.

"We wanted to do a Detroit car," Allaer said, "we wanted to give it back to the Detroit community and highlight some of the iconic businesses in the area and do it on the main stage, which is the Grand Prix, this incredible event that the city is putting on and has brought back downtown."

Rob reached out to the Detroit Lions and told them that his son would be the only Michigander participating in this year's Grand Prix event. The Lions signed on and Rob sought out a local artist to replicate the Lions' new helmet design for the upcoming season on his son's racing helmet. Allaer reached out to Ray Bishop — known for his NHL goalie mask designs.

"We gave him the bare minimum time," Allaer said. "Ten days, which to paint a racing helmet, is unheard of. And he absolutely killed it."

Setting proper expectations

To begin preparing for the race, Nolan said he started driving his own vehicle around Jefferson Avenue back in January shortly before signing with Indy NXT. While he is excited to be back and racing in front of family and friends, Nolan knows he can't let all the hometown hype become a distraction.

Indy NXT racer Nolan Allaer holds a customized helmet inside the GM Renaissance Center in Detroit before the start of the Detroit Grand Prix on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

"Detroiters are always like, 'oh we're going to win, we want to win, you're the best, you're going to win," Nolan said, "but this weekend is going to be a little bit about managing expectations in the sense that I am a rookie to the championship, I do have a lot to learn, and this is one of the most physically and mentally demanding tracks that we visit."

Alex Barron, a former IndyCar racer and Allaer's driving coach, believes Allaer has what it takes to succeed this weekend.

"It's a steep learning curve," Barron said, speaking to Allaer's rise to the Indy NXT series, "but I think he's a really good student at doing simulations and working with a lot of the top guys to get up to speed real quick."

Rob just wants fans to realize how special all the drivers participating in the weekend festivities are.

Nolan Allaer celebrates with a checkered flag lap celebration after defending his title as the National Championship in Formula Continental on Sept. 30, 2023 at Virginal International Raceway.

"For fans watching this series, I just hope they understand what they're witnessing is truly remarkable," Rob said. "Take it from a guy that's won a lot of races in my life at the amateur level. They are real pros. It's like going to watch a U.S. Open. These kids are really really good."

Eric Guzmán covers youth sports culture at the Free Press as a corps member for Report for America, an initiative of The GroundTruth Project. Make a tax-deductible contribution to support this work at bit.ly/freepRFA.

Contact Eric Guzmán: eguzman@freepress.com; 313-222-1850. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter: @EricGuzman90.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Indy NXT rookie Nolan Allaer comes back to Detroit for Grand Prix