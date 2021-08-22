IndyCar race results, points standings after Bommarito 500 at WWT Raceway

Josef Newgarden is now firmly in the hunt for a third NTT IndyCar Series championship after winning Saturday night’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Newgarden led a race-high 138 of 260 laps in claiming his second win of 2021 (Mid-Ohio). He becomes the fourth driver to score multiple wins this season in IndyCar, joining Pato O’Ward, Alex Palou and Marcus Ericsson.

O’Ward finished second to earn his fifth podium of the season and his first since winning Race No. 2 at Detroit’s Belle Isle Park in June. He also now holds the points lead by 10 points over Palou with three races to go.

Will Power followed his win last week on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with a third-place finish. Power also earned his 63rd career Indy-car pole earlier Saturday. He is now within four poles of tying Mario Andretti for the most all-time.

IndyCar rookie Scott McLaughlin finished fourth, earning his best result since a runner-up in Race No. 1 at Texas Motor Speedway in May.

Sebastien Bourdais rose from 18th on the starting grid to finish fifth. The A.J. Foyt Racing driver matched his season-best result from April’s opener at Barber Motorsports Park.

Palou finished 20th to lose the points lead after being eliminated in a three-car incident that also involved teammate Scott Dixon and Rinus VeeKay.

1. (3) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 260, Running

2. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 260, Running

3. (1) Will Power, Chevrolet, 260, Running

4. (11) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 260, Running

5. (18) Sebastien Bourdais, Chevrolet, 260, Running

6. (16) Takuma Sato, Honda, 260, Running

7. (13) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 260, Running

8. (4) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 260, Running

9. (6) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 260, Running

10. (15) Jack Harvey, Honda, 260, Running

11. (20) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 260, Running

12. (24) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 260, Running

13. (17) Tony Kanaan, Honda, 260, Running

14. (14) Romain Grosjean, Honda, 259, Running

15. (19) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 243, Running

16. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Chevrolet, 211, Mechanical

17. (7) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 200, Contact

18. (2) Colton Herta, Honda, 185, Mechanical

19. (8) Scott Dixon, Honda, 100, Contact

20. (21) Alex Palou, Honda, 64, Contact

21. (23) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 64, Contact

22. (22) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 54, Contact

23. (9) Graham Rahal, Honda, 4, Contact

24. (12) Ed Jones, Honda, 2, Contact

Winner’s average speed: 135.245 mph … Time of Race: 2:24:10.9404 … Margin of victory: 0.5397 of a second … Cautions: 6 for 49 … Lead changes: 11 among 6 drivers … Lap leaders: Power 1, Herta 2-57, Bourdais 58-67, Newgarden 68-132, Pagenaud 133, Bourdais 134-137, Newgarden 138, Herta 139-183, Newgarden 184-197, O’Ward 198, Bourdais 199-202, Newgarden 203-260

Top 10 in the standings: O’Ward 435, Palou 425, Newgarden 413, Dixon 392, Ericsson 375, Herta 324, Pagenaud 320, Rahal 319, Power 315, Sato 279

Grand Prix of Portland at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway – Sunday, Sept. 12, 3 p.m. ET on NBC

Portland track stats: 12-turn, 1.964-mile natural terrain road course

Past Portland winners: Takuma Sato – 2018, Will Power – 2019 (race cancelled in 2020 – COVID-19 pandemic)

Begins season-ending run of three races in three weeks (Laguna Seca – Sept. 19; Long Beach – Sept. 26)

