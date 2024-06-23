IndyCar race at Laguna Seca will start on CNBC and Peacock

Because of a rain delay in the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, coverage of the NTT IndyCar Series at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca will begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on CNBC.

The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey will be available from start to finish on Peacock, which began its broadcast at 6 p.m. ET.

The green flag was scheduled to drop shortly after 6:30 p.m. ET.

Defending series champion Alex Palou will start on the pole position at the storied 11-turn, 2.238-mile road course. Click here for the starting lineup.