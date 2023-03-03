IndyCar qualifying: Follow the chase for pole from the streets of St. Petersburg

New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin claimed his maiden IndyCar series win on the Streets of St. Petersburg in 2022. (Photo by Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

North America’s open-wheel series returns from its offseason as IndyCar takes over the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, this weekend. The NTT series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the Indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg broadcast schedule

All times ET

Friday, March 3

3-4:15 p.m.: Practice 1 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Saturday, March 4

10-11 a.m.: Practice 2 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

2:15-3:30 p.m.: Qualifying (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Sunday, March 5

Noon-2:30 p.m.: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (NBC, Universo, SiriusXM, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio)

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg details

Track: Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida

Turns: 14 (nine right, five left)

Track length: 1.80 miles

Laps: 100

Lap record: 59.346 seconds (Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, 2022)

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg entries list

Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet

Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet

Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet

Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Marcus Armstrong (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda

Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet

Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda

Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet

Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda

Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda

Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda

Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda

Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda

Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda

Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda

Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet

Weather for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

It’s Florida and it’s surrounded on three sides by water, so expect wildly varying conditions. As of Friday afternoon, it is forecast to be hot and humid with highs in the low 80s and a better than 50 percent chance of rain Sunday. Even in optimal conditions, St. Petersburg is described by drivers as one of the most physically demanding races on the calendar so having to wrestle the car around in the rain for even a portion of the 100 laps would present an even stiffer challenge.