IndyCar and NASCAR will race July 4 weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, track officials announced Thursday as part of a rescheduling of events at the speedway.

IMS announced it will move its GMR Grand Prix from May 9 to July 4. It will run on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway before the NASCAR Xfinity Series runs on that course that same day. Cup cars will race on the oval on July 5.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“For very good reason, this historic pairing will be circled on the calendar of every motorsports fan,” Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles said in a statement. “We appreciate our friends at NASCAR for their flexibility and support in this matter and will work with them on a memorable, exciting weekend of racing action.”

The move was a part of Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s announced Thursday that it is moving the Indianapolis 500 from May 24 to Aug. 23 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets already purchased for the Indianapolis 500, GMR Grand Prix and associated on-track days will be valid on the rescheduled dates. Individuals already in possession of those tickets should use them for entry. To learn more about the adjusted on-track schedule, review customer FAQ’s and submit questions, fans can visit www.ims.com/COVID19.

IndyCar, NASCAR to race at Indy on July 4 weekend originally appeared on NBCSports.com