IndyCar in Nashville under way after delay for lightning hold at Music City Grand Prix

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The second annual IndyCar Music City Grand Prix is under way Sunday after an inclement weather delay of more than 90 minutes because of a lightning hold.

The race was scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBC, but the track was placed under a lightning hold just after the Indy Lights race concluded at around 2 p.m. ET, and a lengthy thunderstorm soon followed.

By 3:30 p.m. ET, the rain mostly had dissipated, but the lightning hold remained. As of 4:20 p.m. ET, the lightning hold had been lifted, and the track seemed dry in most sections except a damp pit lane.

Drivers were in their cars by 5 p.m. ET, and engines started shortly afterward. The green flag flew at 5:13 p.m. ET as pole-sitter Scott McLaughlin led the field off the Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The race will be on NBC (until 6 p.m. ET) and CNBC (until the conclusion) when it resumes.

Track officials said all prerace ceremonies have been canceled except for the command to start engines once the track and teams are deemed ready for racing.

It was the second consecutive day that weather has delayed the Music City Grand Prix. Qualifying began 90 minutes late Saturday afternoon because of lightning.

Provided there is no threat of lightning and the volume of water on course is manageable, IndyCar races can be conducted with rain tires.

Colton Herta won the May 14 race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course under virtual monsoon conditions.

