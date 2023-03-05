IndyCar live updates: Scott McLaughlin and Romain Grosjean crash battling for lead with 27 laps left
North America’s open-wheel series returns from its offseason as IndyCar takes over the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, this weekend. The NTT series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the Indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
Here’s what to know ahead of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:
First-lap crash takes out five cars
The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg only got through a few corners before a yellow and eventually red flag flew. As the field snaked its way through turn three double-file, contact between Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist caused a chain-reaction wreck behind as Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Santino Ferrucci, Sting Ray Robb, Devlin DeFrancesco and Benjamin Pederson were all collected.
The #FirestoneGP is red flagged after this lap 1 incident.#INDYCAR // @GPSTPETE pic.twitter.com/7s50XtKiTi
— NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) March 5, 2023
DeFrancesco took the hardest knock as his car was launched into the air after Pederson t-boned him. Amazingly, DeFrancesco was the first driver released from the on-site medical center. Dixon, Rosenqvist and Robb all made it back to the pit lane and were able to continue their race days.
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg starting grid
Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda
Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda
Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda
Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet
Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet
Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet
Marcus Armstrong (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda
Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet
Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda
Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda
Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda
Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet
Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda
Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda
Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet
Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg broadcast schedule
All times ET
Friday, March 3 3-4:15 p.m.: Practice 1 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Saturday, March 4 10-11 a.m.: Practice 2 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio) 2:15-3:30 p.m.: Qualifying (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)
Sunday, March 5 Noon-2:30 p.m.: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (NBC, Universo, SiriusXM, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio)
Grand Prix of St. Petersburg details
Track: Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida Turns: 14 (nine right, five left) Track length: 1.80 miles Laps: 100 Lap record: 59.346 seconds (Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, 2022)
Weather for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
It’s Florida and it’s surrounded on three sides by water, so expect wildly varying conditions. As of Friday afternoon, it is forecast to be hot and humid with highs in the low 80s and a better than 50 percent chance of rain Sunday. Even in optimal conditions, St. Petersburg is described by drivers as one of the most physically demanding races on the calendar so having to wrestle the car around in the rain for even a portion of the 100 laps would present an even stiffer challenge.