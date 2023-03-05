IndyCar live updates: Scott McLaughlin and Romain Grosjean crash battling for lead with 27 laps left

New Zealand's Scott McLaughlin claimed his maiden IndyCar series win on the Streets of St. Petersburg in 2022. (Photo by Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports)

North America’s open-wheel series returns from its offseason as IndyCar takes over the streets of St. Petersburg, Florida, this weekend. The NTT series will stage 17 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all, the Indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.

Here’s what to know ahead of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

First-lap crash takes out five cars

The Grand Prix of St. Petersburg only got through a few corners before a yellow and eventually red flag flew. As the field snaked its way through turn three double-file, contact between Scott Dixon and Felix Rosenqvist caused a chain-reaction wreck behind as Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Santino Ferrucci, Sting Ray Robb, Devlin DeFrancesco and Benjamin Pederson were all collected.

DeFrancesco took the hardest knock as his car was launched into the air after Pederson t-boned him. Amazingly, DeFrancesco was the first driver released from the on-site medical center. Dixon, Rosenqvist and Robb all made it back to the pit lane and were able to continue their race days.

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg starting grid

Romain Grosjean (28), Andretti Autosport Honda Colton Herta (26), Andretti Autosport Honda Pato O’Ward (5), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Marcus Ericsson (8), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Kyle Kirkwood (27), Andretti Autosport Honda Scott McLaughlin (3), Team Penske Chevrolet Alex Palou (10), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Felix Rosenqvist (6), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Scott Dixon (9), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Will Power (12), Team Penske Chevrolet Christian Lundgaard (45), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Alexander Rossi (7), Arrow McLaren Chevrolet Marcus Armstrong (11), Chip Ganassi Racing Honda Josef Newgarden (2), Team Penske Chevrolet Helio Castroneves (06), Meyer Shank Racing Honda David Malukas (18), Dale Coyne Racing/HMD Motorsports Honda Santino Ferrucci (14), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet Devlin DeFrancesco (29), Andretti Steinbrenner Autosport Honda Jack Harvey (30), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Graham Rahal (15), Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda Agustin Canopino (78), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Callum Ilott (77), Juncos Hollinger Racing Chevrolet Sting Ray Robb (51), Dale Coyne Racing/Rick Ware Racing Honda Rinus Veekay (21), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Simon Pagenaud (60), Meyer Shank Racing Honda Conor Daly (20), Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet Benjamin Pederson (55), A.J. Foyt Racing Chevrolet

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg entries list

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg broadcast schedule

All times ET

Friday, March 3 3-4:15 p.m.: Practice 1 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Saturday, March 4 10-11 a.m.: Practice 2 (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio) 2:15-3:30 p.m.: Qualifying (Peacock, SiriusXM, IndyCar Radio)

Sunday, March 5 Noon-2:30 p.m.: Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (NBC, Universo, SiriusXM, IndyCar Live, IndyCar Radio)

Grand Prix of St. Petersburg details

Track: Streets of St. Petersburg, Florida Turns: 14 (nine right, five left) Track length: 1.80 miles Laps: 100 Lap record: 59.346 seconds (Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, 2022)

Weather for the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

It’s Florida and it’s surrounded on three sides by water, so expect wildly varying conditions. As of Friday afternoon, it is forecast to be hot and humid with highs in the low 80s and a better than 50 percent chance of rain Sunday. Even in optimal conditions, St. Petersburg is described by drivers as one of the most physically demanding races on the calendar so having to wrestle the car around in the rain for even a portion of the 100 laps would present an even stiffer challenge.